Azerbaijani Official Highlights Shortcomings In Current Technological Safety Regulations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Requirements across different sectors often overlap or even contradict one another, while the rapid pace of technological development is frequently left unreflected in current regulations, said Ismail Nasirov, Deputy Head of the State Agency for Safe Conduct of Work in Industry and Mining Supervision under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan (MES), Trend reports.

Speaking at a roundtable in Baku on improving technical regulations, held with the participation of the MES, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), Nasirov noted that in some cases, existing rules do not cover new technologies.

“The risk-based approach is not sufficiently applied, and the same standards are imposed on all facilities, despite differing risk levels. There are gaps in enforcement and oversight mechanisms; regulations exist, but their implementation remains weak. This is not merely a control issue; it poses real risks. That is why the improvement of technical regulations must be based on specific principles,” he said.

According to Nasirov, a risk-based approach should be introduced, with stricter controls applied to high-risk facilities and simplified requirements for lower-risk ones. He also emphasized the need to strengthen integration with international standards and ensure that regulations function as a dynamic system that is regularly updated.

“Regulations should not merely be written; they must be implemented and deliver results,” he added.