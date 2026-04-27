Well At RMP Worker's House In Kerala's Nadapuram Found Contaminated, Political Motive Alleged

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, April 27 (IANS) An incident of suspected political intimidation has been reported from Nadapuram near Kozhikode in Kerala, where faeces were found dumped in the household well of an RMP worker, raising tensions in a region known for its fraught political history.

The incident occurred in Thooneri, where the well belonging to Manojan, an active Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) worker, was allegedly contaminated.

The well, located near Chekkayippidika in Thumpolipoyil, is jointly used by Manojan and his brother.

The act came to light on Sunday morning when his brother drew water and noticed the contamination.

Local leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alleged that the act was politically motivated, claiming it was retaliation against Manojan for his support of the UDF.

Manojan has been associated with the RMP since its formation and is known to be an active grassroots worker in the area.

The incident assumes significance against the backdrop of the region's sensitive political landscape.

Nadapuram and its surrounding areas have long been considered strongholds of the RMP, the party formed by the slain former CPI(M) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan in 2012.

His killing had triggered widespread outrage and marked a turning point in Kerala's political discourse, particularly in northern districts.

The RMP has since maintained a steady presence in the region, with Chandrasekharan's wife, K.K. Rema, emerging as a prominent political figure.

She won the Vadakara (Badagara) Assembly seat in the 2021 elections and has remained a key voice against political violence.

Rema was again in the fray during the Assembly polls held on April 9, adding to the heightened political atmosphere in the area.

While police are yet to confirm the motive behind the incident, it has sparked concern among residents and political observers alike.

The episode underscores the continuing undercurrents of rivalry in a region where politics often spills beyond electoral contests into everyday life.

Kerala witnessed a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent on April 9. The counting will be held on May 4.