Islamic Cultural Center Holds Educational Event For Filipino Community

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised an event for the Filipino Muslim community, attended by dozens of its members.

The event was aimed at children and focused on the importance of the Holy Quran, and included entertainment segments.

The center's commitment to organising such events comes as part of its efforts to educate Muslim communities and enhance their understanding of their religion.

The event targeted children aged 6-10 years and included a talk about the importance of the Holy Qur'an and the need to care for it, as it is the primary guide for a Muslim and shapes their outlook on life.

Short competitions were also held about the meanings of the Qur'an and some of its verses.

It is worth noting that the center organises events in a variety of languages, including English, Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Filipino, Malay, Amharic, and Oromo.

These activities include lectures, translations of Friday sermons that benefit thousands, and many other programmes.