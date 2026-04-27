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West African Bloc Denounces Mali Attacks as Threat to Regional Peace
(MENAFN) West Africa’s main political and economic bloc has strongly condemned a series of coordinated attacks that struck multiple locations across Mali, describing them as a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.
In a statement issued from its headquarters in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) denounced the violence in firm terms, calling the attacks “heinous acts” and blaming what it described as the “barbaric nature” of those responsible for ongoing insecurity across the sub-region.
The condemnation followed widespread unrest on Saturday, when multiple Malian cities—including Bamako, Kati, Mopti, and Gao—were hit by simultaneous assaults involving gunfire and explosions. Reports from security sources indicated that military forces had regained control in several affected areas, though the overall situation remained unstable.
Conflicting information also emerged regarding the situation in Kidal, where control of the city remained unclear amid competing claims and a lack of official confirmation from authorities.
Questions also persisted over the status of senior government officials following reports of an attack near a minister’s residence.
ECOWAS urged a coordinated regional response to the crisis, calling on governments, security forces, and citizens across West Africa to work together in addressing the growing security threat and restoring stability, as stated in the organization’s appeal.
In a statement issued from its headquarters in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) denounced the violence in firm terms, calling the attacks “heinous acts” and blaming what it described as the “barbaric nature” of those responsible for ongoing insecurity across the sub-region.
The condemnation followed widespread unrest on Saturday, when multiple Malian cities—including Bamako, Kati, Mopti, and Gao—were hit by simultaneous assaults involving gunfire and explosions. Reports from security sources indicated that military forces had regained control in several affected areas, though the overall situation remained unstable.
Conflicting information also emerged regarding the situation in Kidal, where control of the city remained unclear amid competing claims and a lack of official confirmation from authorities.
Questions also persisted over the status of senior government officials following reports of an attack near a minister’s residence.
ECOWAS urged a coordinated regional response to the crisis, calling on governments, security forces, and citizens across West Africa to work together in addressing the growing security threat and restoring stability, as stated in the organization’s appeal.
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