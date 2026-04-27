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Mali's Defense Minister Dies After Attack Targets His Residence
(MENAFN) Mali's defense minister has died from wounds sustained in a suicide bombing targeting his private residence, the transitional government confirmed Sunday — a killing that triggered a wave of more than 20 coordinated terrorist assaults across the country.
In an official statement delivered by Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly on national television, the government announced the death of Sadio Camara following what it described as "cowardly terrorist incidents" the previous morning.
Officials said a suicide attacker drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the minister's home in Kati, a strategically vital military town roughly 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) from the capital Bamako. According to the communiqué, Camara fought back against his attackers, neutralizing several of them before sustaining critical injuries. He was evacuated to hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his wounds.
The blast also brought down the minister's residence, killing additional civilians and destroying a neighboring mosque where worshippers had gathered.
"In this painful circumstance, Gen Assimi Goita, president of the transition, head of state and supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the government and the Malian people, extend their most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," the statement read.
Condolences were extended to all civilian and military victims of the April 25 attacks.
Witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity suggested Camara may have been following his early-morning routine at the time of the strike.
"He used to go jogging early, and after that, he would head to the mosque near his house for the dawn prayer," one local resident said.
Whether the minister was inside his home or en route to the mosque at the moment of detonation remains unconfirmed.
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Oumar Diarra, speaking on national television, said the assassination triggered a coordinated terrorist offensive, with over 20 attacks launched across Mali in its aftermath. He confirmed that Malian forces had neutralized more than 200 militants and recovered a substantial cache of military equipment, describing the counter-offensive as measured and proportionate.
Diarra warned that militants were now donning military uniforms to blend into civilian communities and restock supplies near populated areas. In the Kidal region, forces are actively repositioning — particularly around the village of Anefis — while reinforcing defensive lines across both affected and unaffected localities.
He urged citizens to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and direct all suspicious activity reports exclusively to security forces, instructing the public to rely solely on official communiqués from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Camara, born in 1979, was a career military officer who rose steadily through Mali's armed forces. Part of his military training was completed in Russia — an experience that would later shape Mali's strategic and defense partnerships. He rose to national prominence following the 2020 military coup that removed then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and was reappointed to the defense portfolio after the 2021 political reshuffle that further consolidated military authority.
As defense minister, Camara was regarded as a principal architect of Mali's counter-terrorism strategy, overseeing sweeping military reforms and a fundamental realignment of international alliances — a period that included the withdrawal of French forces and the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission.
His death represents a profound blow to Mali's military establishment as the country continues to grapple with an entrenched and evolving security crisis. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
In an official statement delivered by Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly on national television, the government announced the death of Sadio Camara following what it described as "cowardly terrorist incidents" the previous morning.
Officials said a suicide attacker drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the minister's home in Kati, a strategically vital military town roughly 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) from the capital Bamako. According to the communiqué, Camara fought back against his attackers, neutralizing several of them before sustaining critical injuries. He was evacuated to hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his wounds.
The blast also brought down the minister's residence, killing additional civilians and destroying a neighboring mosque where worshippers had gathered.
"In this painful circumstance, Gen Assimi Goita, president of the transition, head of state and supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the government and the Malian people, extend their most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," the statement read.
Condolences were extended to all civilian and military victims of the April 25 attacks.
Witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity suggested Camara may have been following his early-morning routine at the time of the strike.
"He used to go jogging early, and after that, he would head to the mosque near his house for the dawn prayer," one local resident said.
Whether the minister was inside his home or en route to the mosque at the moment of detonation remains unconfirmed.
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Oumar Diarra, speaking on national television, said the assassination triggered a coordinated terrorist offensive, with over 20 attacks launched across Mali in its aftermath. He confirmed that Malian forces had neutralized more than 200 militants and recovered a substantial cache of military equipment, describing the counter-offensive as measured and proportionate.
Diarra warned that militants were now donning military uniforms to blend into civilian communities and restock supplies near populated areas. In the Kidal region, forces are actively repositioning — particularly around the village of Anefis — while reinforcing defensive lines across both affected and unaffected localities.
He urged citizens to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and direct all suspicious activity reports exclusively to security forces, instructing the public to rely solely on official communiqués from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Camara, born in 1979, was a career military officer who rose steadily through Mali's armed forces. Part of his military training was completed in Russia — an experience that would later shape Mali's strategic and defense partnerships. He rose to national prominence following the 2020 military coup that removed then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and was reappointed to the defense portfolio after the 2021 political reshuffle that further consolidated military authority.
As defense minister, Camara was regarded as a principal architect of Mali's counter-terrorism strategy, overseeing sweeping military reforms and a fundamental realignment of international alliances — a period that included the withdrawal of French forces and the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission.
His death represents a profound blow to Mali's military establishment as the country continues to grapple with an entrenched and evolving security crisis. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
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