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Czech Republic Is Set to Miss NATO Defense Spending Target—PM
(MENAFN) The Czech Republic is expected to miss NATO’s benchmark of allocating 2% of its GDP to defense this year, according to comments made by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who cited alliance estimates that have fueled disagreement with political rivals.
In a video shared on social media, Babis explained that NATO projects the country’s defense spending will reach 1.78% of GDP in 2026—below the alliance’s target. He also noted that the issue had been discussed with the defense minister during recent talks.
“In 2025, the Czech Republic reported 2.01%, and NATO recognized 1.85%. For 2026, we are reporting 2.06%, while NATO says 1.78%,” Babis said, adding that his government would seek clarification with the alliance and aim to increase spending over time.
The statement quickly drew criticism from opposition figures and former officials. A previous prime minister disputed the suggestion that the country had failed to meet NATO requirements last year, insisting that commitments had been fulfilled.
Former Defense Minister Jana Cernochova also disputed Babis’s figures, accusing him of “lying,” according to reports.
Defense spending levels have become an increasingly contentious topic across Europe, as NATO members face growing pressure to boost military budgets in response to ongoing security challenges. The Czech government has yet to issue a formal response to the alliance’s latest assessment, as stated by reports.
In a video shared on social media, Babis explained that NATO projects the country’s defense spending will reach 1.78% of GDP in 2026—below the alliance’s target. He also noted that the issue had been discussed with the defense minister during recent talks.
“In 2025, the Czech Republic reported 2.01%, and NATO recognized 1.85%. For 2026, we are reporting 2.06%, while NATO says 1.78%,” Babis said, adding that his government would seek clarification with the alliance and aim to increase spending over time.
The statement quickly drew criticism from opposition figures and former officials. A previous prime minister disputed the suggestion that the country had failed to meet NATO requirements last year, insisting that commitments had been fulfilled.
Former Defense Minister Jana Cernochova also disputed Babis’s figures, accusing him of “lying,” according to reports.
Defense spending levels have become an increasingly contentious topic across Europe, as NATO members face growing pressure to boost military budgets in response to ongoing security challenges. The Czech government has yet to issue a formal response to the alliance’s latest assessment, as stated by reports.
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