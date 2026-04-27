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Russia’s Defense Minister Holds Talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un
(MENAFN) Russia’s defense chief held a meeting on Sunday with North Korea’s leader in Pyongyang, where both sides explored ways to expand and formalize their military partnership. The discussions focused on strengthening long-term cooperation between the two countries.
According to, the talks centered on current collaboration as well as future plans for defense relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. Officials emphasized their intention to establish a more structured and enduring framework for joint military engagement.
"We have agreed with the Ministry of Defense of the DPRK to place military cooperation on a stable, long-term basis. We are ready to sign this year the Plan for Russian-Korean Military Interaction for the period 2027–2031," Belousov said.
During the visit, the Russian minister expressed appreciation for the reception extended by the North Korean leadership and described the meeting as a significant moment in bilateral relations.
"It was a great honor" for him to meet Kim and thanked him "for the traditionally warm reception" given to the Russian delegation in Pyongyang.
He also highlighted the strength of ties between the two nations, pointing to ongoing diplomatic and military exchanges expected to continue throughout the year.
"Russian-Korean interstate relations are at an unprecedentedly high level," Belousov said. "The current year promises to be no less eventful in terms of bilateral contacts across a number of areas."
The minister further acknowledged an invitation extended to the Russian delegation to attend the opening of a museum and memorial complex dedicated to Korean soldiers who served abroad, describing participation in the event as a notable occasion.
"It is a great honor and privilege for us to take part in this historic event," he said.
Following his meeting with the North Korean leader, the Russian official also held separate discussions with his counterpart in North Korea, continuing talks on defense cooperation, as stated by reports.
According to, the talks centered on current collaboration as well as future plans for defense relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. Officials emphasized their intention to establish a more structured and enduring framework for joint military engagement.
"We have agreed with the Ministry of Defense of the DPRK to place military cooperation on a stable, long-term basis. We are ready to sign this year the Plan for Russian-Korean Military Interaction for the period 2027–2031," Belousov said.
During the visit, the Russian minister expressed appreciation for the reception extended by the North Korean leadership and described the meeting as a significant moment in bilateral relations.
"It was a great honor" for him to meet Kim and thanked him "for the traditionally warm reception" given to the Russian delegation in Pyongyang.
He also highlighted the strength of ties between the two nations, pointing to ongoing diplomatic and military exchanges expected to continue throughout the year.
"Russian-Korean interstate relations are at an unprecedentedly high level," Belousov said. "The current year promises to be no less eventful in terms of bilateral contacts across a number of areas."
The minister further acknowledged an invitation extended to the Russian delegation to attend the opening of a museum and memorial complex dedicated to Korean soldiers who served abroad, describing participation in the event as a notable occasion.
"It is a great honor and privilege for us to take part in this historic event," he said.
Following his meeting with the North Korean leader, the Russian official also held separate discussions with his counterpart in North Korea, continuing talks on defense cooperation, as stated by reports.
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