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Poll Finds Half of Britons Want Starmer to Resign Amid Election Doubts
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that a significant portion of the British public believes Prime Minister Keir Starmer should leave his position, while skepticism is also rising about his party’s ability to secure victory in the next general election.
The poll, carried out among more than 2,200 adults in mid-April and shared with a UK-based broadcaster, found that half of respondents support the idea of Starmer stepping down, compared to just over a third who think he should continue in office.
Findings also point to increasing pessimism about his electoral chances, with more than two-thirds of those surveyed saying it is unlikely he will win the upcoming general election—reflecting a noticeable increase compared to figures recorded last year.
According to, the survey took place during a period of intensified political scrutiny linked to a controversy surrounding former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, who has faced questions over his associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“As speculation mounts about Keir Starmer’s future, the way forward for Labour is unclear,” said Ipsos Director of Politics Keiran Pedley. “6 in 10 are unfavorable towards him and half think he should stand down.”
Despite the overall negative outlook, the data showed a slight shift compared to earlier in the year, with marginally fewer respondents now calling for his resignation.
The results also highlighted a lack of clear agreement on who could replace him, although Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appeared as the most favored alternative among those surveyed, even though he does not currently hold a seat in parliament.
The poll, carried out among more than 2,200 adults in mid-April and shared with a UK-based broadcaster, found that half of respondents support the idea of Starmer stepping down, compared to just over a third who think he should continue in office.
Findings also point to increasing pessimism about his electoral chances, with more than two-thirds of those surveyed saying it is unlikely he will win the upcoming general election—reflecting a noticeable increase compared to figures recorded last year.
According to, the survey took place during a period of intensified political scrutiny linked to a controversy surrounding former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, who has faced questions over his associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“As speculation mounts about Keir Starmer’s future, the way forward for Labour is unclear,” said Ipsos Director of Politics Keiran Pedley. “6 in 10 are unfavorable towards him and half think he should stand down.”
Despite the overall negative outlook, the data showed a slight shift compared to earlier in the year, with marginally fewer respondents now calling for his resignation.
The results also highlighted a lack of clear agreement on who could replace him, although Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appeared as the most favored alternative among those surveyed, even though he does not currently hold a seat in parliament.
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