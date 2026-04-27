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BIPEC 2027: Connecting Global Energy Leaders With Iraq's Expanding Energy Market
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As global energy markets continue to evolve, Iraq is emerging as one of the most strategically significant destinations for large-scale energy investment and industrial development. With vast hydrocarbon reserves, expanding gas infrastructure, and growing focus on downstream and renewable energy integration, the country is entering a new era of opportunity across the entire energy value chain.
Against this backdrop, BIPEC 2027 – Baghdad International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference is positioned as Iraq's premier platform for international energy companies seeking access to this rapidly developing market.
A Strategic Platform for Market Entry and Expansion
Taking place from 15–18 May 2027 at the Baghdad International Fairground, BIPEC is organized in alignment with Iraq's national energy priorities and brings together key stakeholders from across the sector.
The event connects:
. Government authorities and policymakers
. National and international oil companies
. EPC contractors and project developers
. Technology providers and equipment manufacturers
. Investors and industrial partners
By creating a focused and professional environment, BIPEC enables companies to engage directly with the entities shaping Iraq's energy future.
A Market Defined by Scale and Long-Term Demand
Iraq remains central to global energy supply, with significant investment underway across multiple sectors. Current development priorities include:
. Upstream field redevelopment and production optimization
. Gas capture, processing, and infrastructure expansion
. Refinery modernization and petrochemical growth
. Power generation and grid development
. Deployment of utility-scale renewable energy projects
This ongoing transformation is generating sustained demand for advanced technologies, engineering expertise, and industrial collaboration-creating long-term opportunities for international companies.
Strengthening International Participation – A Focus on Chinese Industry
China has established a strong and ongoing presence within Iraq's energy sector through major projects, infrastructure development, and long-term partnerships.
BIPEC provides an important platform to further strengthen this cooperation by enabling Chinese companies to:
. Expand their presence within Iraq's evolving energy landscape
. Engage directly with project stakeholders and decision-makers
. Explore new opportunities across gas, petrochemicals, and energy infrastructure
. Build long-term industrial partnerships within the market
The event also supports the organization of national pavilions, offering a coordinated and high-visibility platform for Chinese companies to present their capabilities within a unified framework.
Designed for Business-Focused Interaction
BIPEC is structured to deliver measurable commercial value through a range of integrated industry platforms, including:
. Executive Delegation Program connecting exhibitors with senior decision-makers
. Strategic B2B Matchmaking enabling pre-arranged business meetings
. Suppliers & Industrial Services Platform supporting operational partnerships
. Conference Program addressing key industry trends and opportunities
. Academic & Research Zone linking industry with future talent and innovation
These initiatives ensure that participation goes beyond visibility-facilitating targeted interaction and real business outcomes.
Join BIPEC 2027
Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsoring, or participating are invited to explore opportunities within BIPEC 2027.
Date: 15–18 May 2027
Venue: Baghdad International Fairground, Iraq
Website:
Email: [email protected]
Against this backdrop, BIPEC 2027 – Baghdad International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference is positioned as Iraq's premier platform for international energy companies seeking access to this rapidly developing market.
A Strategic Platform for Market Entry and Expansion
Taking place from 15–18 May 2027 at the Baghdad International Fairground, BIPEC is organized in alignment with Iraq's national energy priorities and brings together key stakeholders from across the sector.
The event connects:
. Government authorities and policymakers
. National and international oil companies
. EPC contractors and project developers
. Technology providers and equipment manufacturers
. Investors and industrial partners
By creating a focused and professional environment, BIPEC enables companies to engage directly with the entities shaping Iraq's energy future.
A Market Defined by Scale and Long-Term Demand
Iraq remains central to global energy supply, with significant investment underway across multiple sectors. Current development priorities include:
. Upstream field redevelopment and production optimization
. Gas capture, processing, and infrastructure expansion
. Refinery modernization and petrochemical growth
. Power generation and grid development
. Deployment of utility-scale renewable energy projects
This ongoing transformation is generating sustained demand for advanced technologies, engineering expertise, and industrial collaboration-creating long-term opportunities for international companies.
Strengthening International Participation – A Focus on Chinese Industry
China has established a strong and ongoing presence within Iraq's energy sector through major projects, infrastructure development, and long-term partnerships.
BIPEC provides an important platform to further strengthen this cooperation by enabling Chinese companies to:
. Expand their presence within Iraq's evolving energy landscape
. Engage directly with project stakeholders and decision-makers
. Explore new opportunities across gas, petrochemicals, and energy infrastructure
. Build long-term industrial partnerships within the market
The event also supports the organization of national pavilions, offering a coordinated and high-visibility platform for Chinese companies to present their capabilities within a unified framework.
Designed for Business-Focused Interaction
BIPEC is structured to deliver measurable commercial value through a range of integrated industry platforms, including:
. Executive Delegation Program connecting exhibitors with senior decision-makers
. Strategic B2B Matchmaking enabling pre-arranged business meetings
. Suppliers & Industrial Services Platform supporting operational partnerships
. Conference Program addressing key industry trends and opportunities
. Academic & Research Zone linking industry with future talent and innovation
These initiatives ensure that participation goes beyond visibility-facilitating targeted interaction and real business outcomes.
Join BIPEC 2027
Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsoring, or participating are invited to explore opportunities within BIPEC 2027.
Date: 15–18 May 2027
Venue: Baghdad International Fairground, Iraq
Website:
Email: [email protected]
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