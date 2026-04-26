Petroleum Refinery To Expand Its Exports To Neighbouring Markets

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) on Sunday announced that it's net profit for the fiscal year ending 2025 is around JD75.5 million up from JD73 million in 2024.

The financial results underscore the company's ability to maintain stable and rewarding profitability despite significant challenges, including; supply chain disruptions, volatility in crude oil and fuel product prices and rising freight and insurance costs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During its 70th ordinary general assembly meeting, held virtually, shareholders approved the board of directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends at a rate of 50 per cent of the company's paid-up capital to shareholders registered as of the meeting date.

The meeting was chaired by JPRC Board Chairman Abdul Rahim Buqai, in the presence of board members, CEO Hassan Hayari and Companies Control Department representative Hashem Al Hersh.

The general assembly also approved the allocation of JD5 million to the voluntary reserve and JD19.5 million to the reserve for the fourth expansion project, known as the "Refinery Modernisation Project".

Furthermore, the assembly endorsed a 10 per cent deduction from the annual net profits of JPRC's wholly-owned subsidiaries, the Jordan Petroleum Products Marketing Company (JoPetrol), the Jordan Mineral Oil Manufacturing Company, and the Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Filling Company to be allocated to the statutory reserve.

Meanwhile, the 10 per cent deduction from the profits of the company's other activities remains suspended to balance dividend distributions with financial stability.

In terms of operational performance, net sales in 2025 reached approximately JD1.5 billion, driven by the sale of refined petroleum products, liquefied gas and mineral oils.

Buqai said that the company maintained its leading position in the Kingdom's energy sector throughout 2025 despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

He noted that the stable profit growth over the past five years reflects the company's financial robustness and its ability to adapt to market fluctuations.

Buqai highlighted that the company navigated the negative repercussions of the American-Israeli-Iranian conflict on oil supply chains by implementing emergency and precautionary measures in its 2026 plans,

He noted that these measures aimed to ensure the Kingdom's energy security and operational continuity at the "lowest possible" costs, including boosting strategic stocks and diversifying supply sources.

Board Chairman also revealed JPRC's plans to expand exports to neighbouring markets to diversify revenue streams.

For his part, CEO Hayari provided updates on the fourth expansion project, confirming that the refinery will proceed with a production capacity of 73,000 barrels per day. This capacity is designed to meet the full requirements of JoPetrol, the company's marketing arm.

Hayari explained that the project includes advanced production units to improve product quality in line with international specifications. A specialised unit will also be added to convert heavy crude oil residues into high-value light products.

He noted that the revised technical path for the project has reduced the total estimated cost to $1.7 billion, down from $3 billion.

The project is following a detailed roadmap prepared by the British firm Technip, acting as the project management consultant.