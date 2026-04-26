National Exports To EU Rise By 72.3%, Reach Jd112m Early 2026 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign trade data on the performance of national exports to key partners and economic blocs during the first two months of 2026 showed "relative" stability in exports to free trade zone countries, alongside a notable increase in exports to the European Union.

According to figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) and monitored by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, national exports to the European Union (EU) rose "significantly" by 72.3 per cent to reach JD112 million during the first two months of 2026, compared with JD65 million in the same period in 2025.

The increase was driven by a "sharp" rise in exports to the Netherlands, which surged by 314.3 per cent to JD29 million.

FTZ Countries

The data also indicated "relative" stability in exports to Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Countries, which stood at around JD533 million, compared with JD536 million in the same period last year. Exports were affected by shifts in global demand and "uneven" economic recovery across markets;

Exports to Syria rose by 41.7 per cent to JD51 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia declined by 6.9 per cent to JD135 million, and exports to Iraq dropped by 17.7 per cent to JD116 million. Meanwhile, exports to non-Arab Asian countries recorded noticeable growth, increasing by 8.8 per cent to JD260 million, compared with JD239 million in the same period last year.

Exports to China also rose by 2.4 per cent to JD43 million.

Exports to other economic blocs increased by 25.8 per cent to JD117 million, compared with JD93 million in the same period last year, while exports to Switzerland surged by 151.7 per cent to JD73 million.

On the other hand, national exports to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries declined by 13.2 per cent to JD328 million, compared with JD378 million in the corresponding period last year. Exports to the United States in particular fell by 14 per cent to JD314 million.