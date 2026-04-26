Gunman At White House Event Named Trump Officials As 'Targets' In Manifesto

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 27 (IANS) A gunman who breached security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner had declared members of the Trump administration as“targets” in a manifesto sent minutes before the attack, raising fresh concerns over political violence in the United States.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, emailed the document to family members shortly before storming the venue where more than 2,500 guests - including US President Donald Trump, the first lady, the vice president and cabinet officials - had gathered.

In an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, Trump said he had reviewed the document and described the attacker as“radicalized” and“probably a pretty sick guy.”

Authorities said the manifesto included direct references to administration officials.“Administration officials, they are targets,” the suspect wrote, according to excerpts cited during the interview.

The writings also contained inflammatory accusations and reflected what investigators believe was a shifting ideological trajectory. Trump said the suspect“was a Christian-- believer, and then he became an anti-Christian, and he had a lotta change.”

Family members had reportedly raised alarm earlier.“His brother complained about him and I think reported him to the police. And his sister, likewise, complained about him. His family-- was very concerned,” Trump said.

The suspect also appeared to have studied the venue's security in advance. According to excerpts from the manifesto, he wrote that he had“cased the place” and criticised what he perceived as gaps in security arrangements. He described the absence of extensive surveillance and armed presence, calling it“incompetence.”

Despite the breach, Trump defended the response by security personnel.“Those guys did a good job last night. They did a really good job,” he said, noting that the attacker was quickly neutralised.

The incident unfolded at a Washington hotel hosting the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, an event traditionally attended by top political leaders, journalists and public figures. Witnesses described panic inside the ballroom as shots were fired, with guests dropping to the floor.

Trump said the attacker's speed had been striking.“He ran 45 yards they say, and he just went to it... when you look at it on tape, it's almost like a blur,” he said.

No fatalities were reported. Officials said a Secret Service agent wearing a bulletproof vest was unharmed, and the president and other dignitaries were evacuated within seconds.

The suspect's writings also referenced political grievances, including criticism of Trump and participation in protests such as“No Kings,” according to the interview.

Trump linked such rhetoric to a broader climate of hostility.“The reason you have people like that is you have people doing No Kings. I'm not a king,” he said.