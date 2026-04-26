New Research Shows Men Still Outnumber Women As Experts In Science News

MENAFN - The Conversation) Expert voices in Australian science news coverage are still more likely to be those of men, according to recent research, despite journalists themselves being fairly evenly spread between genders.

Our study of print and online science news from 2018–22 found an increase in the proportion of female journalists writing about science. The number of women quoted in science news also increased in comparison to earlier studies, from 20% to 45%.

Our data also shows a relationship between the gender of journalists and sources: male journalists are more likely to quote male experts, and female journalists more likely to quote female experts. This is consistent with earlier findings.

Also consistent was the finding that men are still disproportionately represented in science news, quoted in 76% of articles in our sample even in fields such as health and environmental studies, which are dominated by women.

Why it matters who is quoted as an expert

In Australia, women account for only 31% of researchers in science, technology, engineering and medicine (STEM). The systemic barriers to women and girls pursuing STEM studies and careers have been long explored and are well understood.

Media shapes societal perceptions, and this can include perceptions of who“does” science or is an expert.

The under-representation of women in STEM is not unique to media coverage. Previous research has also shown that scientists who are women have been almost completely excluded from Australian science curricula across all states and territories. Women are also underrepresented in organisations that influence policy change and national scientific agendas.

One issue is that the news cycle demands speed, which results in the same voices being recycled because they are easy to call on. These voices are historically and predominantly still men.

While there are institutional barriers at play, there is a role for individuals, particularly those who are called on to speak to the media often, to champion new and diverse voices when these opportunities arise. Including diverse voices in media coverage is a simple but effective way to address stereotypes and help overcome some of these systemic barriers.

It's a global issue

Our research also raises a deeper question. Who decides who gets to be a scientist and be recognised as one publicly?

This week, one of the largest gender equality conferences in the world arrives in Melbourne. World leaders, activists and others will convene at a critical moment to discuss and challenge deepening inequalities and the rising movement to quash the rights of women and girls.

The pushback against women in science is not felt only on our shores, but is part of a broader global movement against women's rights. Countries with right-wing governments such as Brazil and Hungary have seen a stagnation in the number of women entering the STEM fields due to policy actions against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. A similar story has unfolded in the United States.

Without opposition, the devaluing of women and diversity in STEM may become a new status quo.

Media plays a role here, by helping to shape who society sees as experts. Showing more women as experts in science stories is a small but important move against systemic inequities against women in science and in society.