West Bengal Crude Bomb Case: NIA Takes Over Probe, Registers Fresh FIR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation considering a terror angle.

The anti-terror agency registered a fresh First Information Report (RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI) on early Monday, a day after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

NIA Confirms Takeover

"In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property. The NIA registered the case on April 26," NIA said on Monday.

Details of the Recovery

The case (FIR No. 62/2026) dated April 25 was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation.

Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials. These explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

MHA Cites National Security Concerns

The MHA assessed that the case involves a "scheduled offence" under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. Officials noted that the illegal storage and handling of explosives posed a serious threat to public safety and property, with the potential intent to spread fear and terror among citizens.

Considering the gravity of the offence, its possible national security implications, and the necessity to uncover a wider conspiracy, the MHA, on the night of April 25, directed the NIA to take over the probe. In its directive issued under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, the MHA authorised the NIA to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

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