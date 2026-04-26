Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Akshay Kumar's Prank On 'Housefull' Sets That Gave Her 'Real Trauma'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Wheels of Fortune, will see Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recalling the time when Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar left her traumatised.

The actress elaborated on a prank played on her by Akshay Kumar from the early days of her career in Bollywood.

During the game show, host and superstar Akshay asked Jacqueline,“Aapko 17 saal ho gaye hain industry main, kabhi aapse kisine galat baat ki hai?”

To everyone's surprise, Jacqueline laughed and replied,“Yes, bahut!”

A curious Akshay asked her to elaborate, to which Jacqueline recalled an incident from her first item song,“Mera pehla item song 'Dhanno' tha in 'Housefull', aur us, waqt Akshay ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha. It actually gave me trauma!”

She further explained,“Set par kaafi security thi bodyguards aur log khade the. Mujhe laga police hai, toh maine casually pooch liya ki itni security kyun hai. Thodi der baad Akshay mere paas aake bolte hain, 'Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hain. Song ke baad tumhe station le jayenge.”

She further added,“Main poore song ke dauraan itni darr gayi thi, mujhe samajh hi nahi aa raha tha maine aisa kya kiya hain.”

Realising the impact of his prank, Akshay apologised and said,“Agar maine aisa kiya tha, toh main sorry bolta hoon.”

He further added,“Insaan ko haste-khelte rehna chahiye, thodi masti karte rehna chahiye. Prank bhi karne chahiye, but sirf tab tak jab tak kisi ko dukh na ho. Agar kisi ko dukh nahi hua, toh masti chalte rehni chahiye.”

Talking about the song Dhanno, it featured in the movie Housefull that starred Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor.

The song was picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez who played a special appearance just for the song.

–IANS

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