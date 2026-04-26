False-Flag Claims Spark Backlash After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 27 (IANS) Prominent television hosts and journalists have pushed back against online claims that the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting was staged. They have called such assertions“disturbing” and reflective of a wider erosion of trust in the United States.

MS NOW host Eugene Daniels said he was alarmed by conspiracy theories circulating after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night.

“One thing that I'm disturbed by as we woke up this morning is seeing folks on the internet say that this was a false flag, that we are basically all in cahoots to do, to say that this was staged,” Daniels said on“The Weekend,”

Describing the moment inside the venue, Daniels added:“for all of us who was in the room, who had to jump on the ground, who had to text our family and friends and tell them that we were okay... to see people say those kinds of things, it is frustrating, and it's disturbing.”

The annual dinner, attended by President Donald Trump for the first time in both his terms, was abruptly halted as the president, First Lady Melania Trump and other officials were ushered out following the gunfire.

As details emerged, some commentators suggested the shooting may have been pre-planned. Twitch streamer Hasan Piker wrote on X about the incident, while former MSNBC host Katie Phang questioned the sequence of events, saying:“Trump is just lah-dee-dah fine after another alleged assassination attempt & he demands: 'LET THE SHOW GO ON'. The 'SHOW'?”

Author Don Winslow also criticised the official account, writing:“If you believe that BS last night... If you accept that utterly ridiculous story... You are stupid, stupid, STUPID,” according to Fox News.

Daniels rejected those claims, stressing the role of journalists in reporting verified information. Fellow host Jonathan Capehart noted that conspiracy theories were emerging across the political spectrum.

“I'm hearing that from my social media pages, from people on the left, also thinking that this was staged,” Capehart said, adding that such reactions“feels to me that there feels to be a lack of trust in this country.”

Authorities have identified the suspect as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, who allegedly prepared a manifesto and expressed intent to target Trump administration officials, according to law enforcement sources cited by Fox News.

The suspect remains in custody as investigators examine his writings, social media activity and possible motives.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is an annual gathering of journalists, policymakers and public figures, traditionally seen as a celebration of press freedom. The event has previously drawn large security deployments due to the presence of senior officials.