BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Rajasthan Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) BJP President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on Monday to discuss strengthening the party structure and shaping future strategies.

In a display of political grandeur and traditional Rajasthani hospitality, the BJP is preparing an elaborate welcome for its National President, who is visiting Rajasthan for the first time after assuming office.

Echoing the spirit of“Padharo Mhare Desh”, the party has planned a red-carpet reception stretching from the airport to the state headquarters in Jaipur, with welcome ceremonies scheduled at 11 key locations across the city, party workers said.

According to the proposed schedule, Nitin Nabin will arrive in Jaipur in the morning and proceed directly to Tonk.

In Tonk, he will inaugurate seven newly constructed district BJP offices and lay the foundation stones for two more. The programme will also see him addressing party workers and the general public, with participation expected from workers across seven districts, said Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore.

BJP leaders have indicated that party's district offices in Bundi, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Barmer, Pali, and Churu will also be inaugurated during the event.

Foundation stones for two additional BJP district offices are expected to be laid, party sources added.

Following these programmes, Nitin Nabin will return to Jaipur, where he will chair a meeting of the State BJP Core Committee at the party's state headquarters.

The visit comes shortly after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met the BJP President in New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed several issues related to both governance and party organisation in Rajasthan, party sources said.

Key topics included pending appointments in the state party unit, preparations for upcoming Panchayati Raj elections, and other crucial issues.

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Sharma personally requested Nitin Nabin to visit Rajasthan, adding to the significance of this trip.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore emphasised that the party aims to go beyond routine political activity and focus on strengthening and modernising its organisational framework.

As part of this effort, new BJP offices are being established across all districts in Rajasthan.