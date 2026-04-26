Police Come Under Fire While Evacuating Civilians In Dnipropetrovsk Region
“Despite shelling and fires, police continue evacuating residents from frontline communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. During another trip to the settlement of Pokrovske in the Synelnykove district, officers came under enemy fire – an impact occurred on the road,” the statement said.
According to the police, despite the danger, the officers continued assisting civilians.
“Due to fires caused by the shelling, some residents lost all their documents and personal belongings. At the scene, officers helped them gather essential items and transported them to safer areas,” the regional police added.
They also noted that before leaving, the officers fed dogs that had been left behind without their owners.Read also: Mandatory evacuation ordered in two more villages in Kherson region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and four others were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy attacks.
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