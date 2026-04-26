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Ukraine's MFA Condemns Shooting During White House Correspondents Dinner

Ukraine's MFA Condemns Shooting During White House Correspondents Dinner


2026-04-26 09:04:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he wrote about this on the social media platform X.

“We condemn the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner,” Sybiha said.

He noted that the Ukrainian side was relieved to learn that U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and other attendees of the event were not injured.

“Such violence has no justification and must have no place in a democratic society,” Sybiha emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump was evacuated from the Correspondents Dinner after loud gunshots were heard.

Later, the U.S. President said that law enforcement had detained the shooter following the incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner, which he attended.

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UkrinForm

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