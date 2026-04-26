Huseyin Sumer

Senior Lecturer in Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology

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Huseyin joined Swinburne University of Technology in 2014, where his current research activities are focused on building stem cell capacity at the university through collaborative projects. This includes research relating to cellular reprogramming, disease models, mesenchymal stem cells, bioengineering and neuronal cell differentiation. He has current collaborative student projects on; Aerosol printing for bioengineering, culturing stem cells on nano-surface structures, neuronal differentiation, as well as utilising biotechnology for the prevention of restenosis. He also currently has collaborations with industry partners such as Magellan Stem Cells, at the Melbourne Stem Cell Centre, investigating mesenchymal stem cells used for regenerative medicine and Me& Biotech PTY LTD and Cellular Agriculture Australia to explore vascularisation of organoids. He is also part of an MRFF program using stem cell models for drug discovery for epilepsy as well as a collaborative team investigating novel approaches for prevention of restenosis.

Huseyin is currently the Course Director of the Bachelor of Science Honours degree. His passion for science education is highlighted by a Vice Chancellor's Community Engagement Award in 2019 as part of the SHINE team and a Vice-Chancellor's Empowered Team Award in 2022 as part of Empowering the Next Gen via Space Station Experimentation.

–present Senior Lecturer of Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology

2004 The University of Melbourne, Cell Biology

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