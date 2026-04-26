403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bhullar, Gill Finish As Top Indians At International Series Singapore.
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gaganjeet Bhullar had a disappointing finish at the International Series, Singapore, as he finished the week with a 2-over 73 and ended tied-26th after having been in a position to contend earlier in the week at the Sentosa Golf Club, according to a release.
Indian Golfers' PerformanceThe four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, also a 11-time Asian Tour winner, had an early birdie on the second, but in the next seven holes, he dropped four shots. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th and the 17th and the 18th, but also double bogeyed the 15th in his 73. The Top Indian on the final day was yet another IGPL star, Pukhraj Singh Gill, who shot his best score of the week with a 4-under 67 with five birdies against one bogey to join Bhullar in the T-26th spot. The only other Indian player to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar (76), also from the IGPL, was 70th.
Jeongwoo Ham Secures Wire-to-Wire WinKorea's Jeongwoo Ham kept the lead for the fourth straight day with a card of 3-under 68 and completed a wire-to-wire win. He was chased hard by Australian Cameron John (66) on a tense final day. Ham closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under and beat John by two shots. John shot a 66 while Spain's Josele Ballester (66), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (68) and Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) from Japan shared third, a distant seven behind the winner. The result also secured Ham and John places in this summer's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, as the tournament is part of the Open Qualifying Series.
Weather Disrupts Final DayThe weather also had a big part to play today, when, after three days of oppressive heat and humidity, the skies darkened and at 11.47 am, play was stopped for just over three and a half hours due to lightning. Ham becomes the second Korean to win the event. Younghan Song was the first in 2016 when he beat then world number one Jordan Spieth from the United States by one, also on The Serapong. It is the Korean's first win on the Asian Tour, where he has only played 24 times since turning professional eight years ago, with 16 of those on home soil.
Asian Tour Moves to KoreaThe Asian Tour moves swiftly on to the GS Caltex Maekyung Open next week, for one of Korea's most prestigious events. The tournament, which is celebrating its 45th edition, will be played at Namseoul Country Club, south of Seoul. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment