Deputy PM Shmyhal: Russia Has Attacked Nuclear-Critical Substations 155 Times Since Start Of Full-Scale War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal at the International Chernobyl Conference on Recovery and Nuclear Safety, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has carried out 155 attacks on substations that supply power from nuclear power plants [to the power grid]. Each such strike, if successful, poses a risk of emergency shutdowns, disruption of the system's stable operation, and pressure on the safe operation of nuclear units,” Shmyhal said.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine needs modern air defense systems to protect its energy infrastructure, primarily from ballistic missiles and drones.

In addition, Shmyhal stressed the importance of sanctions pressure on Russia.“We insist on strengthening sanctions against the Russian energy sector-including the nuclear sector. We insist on stricter restrictions on Rosatom and the suspension of Russia's membership in the IAEA Board of Governors,” the minister said.

MoE: Ukraine restores 1 GW of TPP capacity out of planned 3.8 GW

He also noted that Ukraine needs at least EUR 500 million to restore the new safe confinement.

As reported, since February 2022, at least 127 incidents have been recorded as a result of Russian aggression, threatening nuclear and radiation safety. Specifically, this includes 23 instances of loss of external power supply to nuclear power plants and 25 direct strikes and shelling-by drones, artillery, and missiles-on industrial sites of nuclear power plants or in their immediate vicinity.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram