Dubai Businessman 'Textile King' Vasu Shroff Dies At 85

Vasu Shroff, a veteran Indian businessman widely known as Dubai's 'Textile King', passed away at his residence in Satwa on Sunday morning. He was 85. According to Gopal Kokani from Hindu Mandir Dubai, Shroff passed away between 7.30am and 8am at his home in Satwa.

Funeral services are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 27, at around 4.30pm at the New Sonapur cemetery in Dubai. The family has requested privacy during this time, noting that the cremation will be attended by men only.

Shroff arrived in Sharjah in 1960 by boat from Mumbai, when the emirate was still a Trucial State. He joined the family textile business. He founded Regal Traders in Dubai, a retail textile store, to provide the finest-quality fabrics to residents. Starting from one store in the heart of Bur Dubai, the company expanded to 16 stores and five offices across five countries. Shroff was known for his business acumen and philanthropy and is credited with playing a crucial role in shaping modern Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels Condolences pour in

Dubai's business community, shocked by the news of his demise, remembered Vasu Shroff as a humble leader and a guiding force for generations.“He was among the early visionaries who helped shape Dubai's commercial landscape,” said Yusuffali MA, chairman, Lulu Group.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Vasu Shroff, a true pioneer of the UAE's business community. His journey and achievements have inspired generations of Indian entrepreneurs who came to the UAE and made it their home. He will always be remembered for his humility, resilience, and contributions to society. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to his noble soul.”

Recalling his personal association, Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, said he had known Shroff for more than 25 years and would often meet him at Jindal Nature Cure.“He was a very kind and noble soul,” said Sajan, adding that his passing would leave a gap in the industry and that he would be deeply missed.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mr Vasu Shroff. He was not just a successful businessman, but a pillar of strength and inspiration for the Indian community in the UAE,” said Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director, Adil Group of Supermarkets.

“He played a significant role in fostering community spirit and supporting countless individuals through his generosity and leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations."

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Vasu Shroff. He was a remarkable individual whose vision, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit played a vital role in shaping the Indian business community in the UAE,” said Anil Dhanak, MD, Kanz Jewels.

“His contributions extended beyond commerce, he was widely respected for his integrity, leadership, and commitment to uplifting the community. Mr Shroff leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Kamal Vachani, director and partner at Al Maya group, recalled his long association with Vasu Shroff and described him as a warm and humble figure who was respected across the community.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Vasu dada. A well-wisher to all, his name and goodwill had reached me even before I arrived in Dubai, and knowing him personally thereafter was truly a privilege. He was a respected figure in the community and a dada (elder brother) to everyone, known for his warmth, humility and gracious nature."

Vachani said Vasu Shroff will be remembered as a visionary entrepreneur who played a key role in shaping the retail and business landscape in the region. "His contributions to the community touched countless lives. His passing is a profound loss, and he will be dearly missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

For those who knew him closely, the loss is deeply personal. Navin Kapoor, owner and MD, Xpertize United, said,“The illuminating light of the Indian community is gone."

Kapoor, who had known Shroff for over four decades said, "A trustworthy mentor who was always willing to help without any expectation,” said Kapoor, recalling how Shroff once helped issue a marriage certificate for his daughter.“He always used to say, 'I got your daughter legally married!'”

“Humility was his biggest trait," added Kapoor. "We all will miss you, Dada."

'Felt humiliated': Dubai businessman 'harassed' at Indian airport over Rolex watch Dubai businessman CJ Roy dies in India during tax raid, family friend confirms