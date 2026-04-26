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Moldovan President Visits Kyiv for Chernobyl Anniversary Events
(MENAFN) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has arrived in Kyiv to take part in commemorations marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which released radioactive material across large parts of Europe, according to reports.
She was received in the Ukrainian capital by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as stated in official remarks shared online.
In a message posted on US social media platform X, Sandu expressed appreciation for the reception, saying: “Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa for receiving me in Kyiv — a city that has shown world what it means to refuse to be broken.”
“To people of Ukraine: we see you, we stand with you, and we are grateful. In defending itself, Ukraine has also been defending Moldova,” she added.
Earlier, Sandu stated on Facebook that her visit included planned discussions with Zelenskyy and a trip to Chernobyl to honor those who suffered or lost their lives while responding to the 1986 nuclear disaster.
“This morning, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, I am going to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and to Chernobyl to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their health or even their lives to protect Europe from an even greater tragedy,” she said, according to reports.
She also emphasized that the disaster demonstrated how crises can cross national borders and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, referencing the protective structure built over the damaged reactor as an example of joint global efforts.
She was received in the Ukrainian capital by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as stated in official remarks shared online.
In a message posted on US social media platform X, Sandu expressed appreciation for the reception, saying: “Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa for receiving me in Kyiv — a city that has shown world what it means to refuse to be broken.”
“To people of Ukraine: we see you, we stand with you, and we are grateful. In defending itself, Ukraine has also been defending Moldova,” she added.
Earlier, Sandu stated on Facebook that her visit included planned discussions with Zelenskyy and a trip to Chernobyl to honor those who suffered or lost their lives while responding to the 1986 nuclear disaster.
“This morning, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, I am going to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and to Chernobyl to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their health or even their lives to protect Europe from an even greater tragedy,” she said, according to reports.
She also emphasized that the disaster demonstrated how crises can cross national borders and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, referencing the protective structure built over the damaged reactor as an example of joint global efforts.
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