Zelenska Emphasizes Difficulty Of Returning Abducted Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made these remarks in an interview with Delfi, according to Ukrinform.

Zelenska noted that it is extremely difficult to return children abducted by Russia. And when Ukraine turns to Western partners for help, it first has to convince them that this has actually happened-that one country has abducted children from another.

According to her, it is not always a matter of ignorance.

“It's just that sometimes it's convenient to pretend you don't understand anything. It seems to me that everyone has long since figured everything out, but the destruction of systems, the destruction of ties that are important-perhaps personally... It's complicated, difficult, and expensive,” Zelenska said.

Kyiv calls for urgent UN pressure on Russian as occupied Kherson region facing humanitarian catastrophe

In this context, she also added that, unfortunately, many people think first and foremost of their own interests.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 11, a high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Childre took place in Brussels, attended by representatives of dozens of countries and international organizations, including EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand-as a representative of the Coalition's co-founding country.