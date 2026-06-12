Sukhnag Riverbed Excavated Beyond Limits: NGT Panel

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Indiscriminate and unscientific mining in the Sukhnag river in central Kashmir's Budgam district has caused significant damage to the river's morphology and underlying aquifer systems, with potentially irreversible consequences for the ecosystem and local livelihoods, a joint panel has found.

The findings were made in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last month by a committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC).

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The committee, which inspected the Sukhnag river on March 18 this year following directions from the NGT, found visible signs of extensive extraction of riverbed material from both the active river channel and surrounding catchment areas.

“The extent of excavation within the riverbed raised serious environmental concerns,” the report said, noting indications that mining had extended below the active riverbed and into alluvial aquifer zones, a practice that could result in irreversible hydrogeological damage and depletion of groundwater storage capacity.

Originating in the Tosa Maidan area of the Pir Panjal range and fed by the Ashtar spring and Shin Mahnew glacier, the 54-kilometre-long Sukhnag river is a major tributary of the Jhelum and an important ecological and economic lifeline for communities in Budgam and adjoining areas.

The committee observed that while the river spans an approximate width of 95 metres, the active water channel is now confined to about 21 metres, with large sections of the riverbed appearing heavily excavated.

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Based on field measurements, the panel estimated that between 10.62 lakh and 15.3 lakh tonnes of riverbed material may have been extracted from the surveyed stretch.

According to the report, large-scale, unregulated and potentially illegal mining has significantly altered the river's morphology and damaged aquifer systems, while the absence of scientific assessments and regulatory compliance points to serious institutional lapses.

The panel warned that the degradation could have long-term impacts on the river ecosystem, fisheries, agriculture and water availability for local communities.

The committee also flagged procedural irregularities in mining operations, stating that permissions for extraction of around five lakh metric tonnes of material were granted without preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) or scientific modelling, both of which are mandatory under environmental regulations.

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Data provided by the District Mineral Officer, Budgam, showed that 6,32,940 tonnes of material were permitted for extraction between 2020 and 2024 through disposal and short-term permits.

Of this, nearly 77 per cent, or 4,85,194 tonnes, was allocated to a single firm, NKC Projects Pvt Ltd, an infrastructure and civil construction company based in Gurugram, the report noted.

The Fisheries Department informed the committee that approximately 2,000 trout fish were lost in one incident after water supply to a fish farm owned by Peerzada Rayees Ahmad was diverted, allegedly due to illegal mining activities carried out during the night.

To prevent further degradation, the committee recommended an immediate moratorium on all mining activities within a five-kilometre radius upstream and downstream of Sail Bridge until restoration measures are undertaken.

It also called for strict enforcement of mining guidelines, mandatory DPRs backed by scientific modelling, filling of deep trenches, re-levelling of excavated riverbeds and restoration of natural water flow patterns.

The report further recommended installation of CCTV-based real-time monitoring systems at mining hotspots and implementation of a comprehensive river restoration programme.

While no active mining was observed during the committee's site visit, residents of the area alleged that the damage caused to the river system was already severe.

“There is a lowered riverbed, springs and irrigation channels have dried up, and there is also loss of aquatic life,” said Mehraj-ud-din Mir, a local resident.

He alleged that grazing lands had been destroyed, embankments damaged and paddy fields affected, worsening water scarcity in the area.

Environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who approached the NGT over the issue, described the mining operations as a“loot” of Kashmir's natural resources.

Bhat alleged that nearly 200 dumpers of material were extracted daily without proper tendering or auction procedures and that short-term permits were repeatedly misused. He also claimed that heavy machinery was used in violation of court guidelines and estimated losses to the public exchequer at Rs 250-300 crore.