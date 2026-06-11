Fatherhood Starts Before Pregnancy: Why Male Fertility Should Not Be Overlooked

For decades, fertility has been framed largely as a women's health issue. From social expectations to clinical pathways, the spotlight has traditionally been placed on women, often leaving men on the periphery of what is, in reality, a shared journey. Today, however, medical experts are challenging this long-standing perception, calling for a more balanced and inclusive approach to reproductive health.

As Father's Day approaches, specialists at Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic in the UAE are urging couples to rethink how they approach fertility, placing equal importance on male and female factors from the outset. According to global data, male infertility contributes to nearly 40–50% of all infertility cases, yet awareness and early testing among men remain significantly lower.

Fertility is a Couple's Issue:

“Fertility is not a 'his' or 'hers' issue; it is a couple's issue,” says Dr Ali Thwaini, Consultant in Urology, Andrology & Male Infertility at Bourn Hall UAE.“In many cases, we see delays in diagnosis simply because men are not tested early enough. This can prolong emotional stress for couples and, in some instances, impact treatment outcomes. Early assessment for both partners is essential.”

Modern lifestyles, including high stress levels, sedentary habits, smoking, and underlying medical conditions, have all been linked to declining sperm quality worldwide. Despite this, cultural perceptions and stigma often discourage men from seeking medical advice or undergoing fertility testing. Experts believe this silence must be addressed, both through public awareness and more open conversations within relationships.

Shared Responsibility:

At Bourn Hall, the approach to fertility care reflects this shift in thinking. Patients are encouraged to attend consultations as a couple to ensure both partners are assessed simultaneously. This not only allows for a more accurate diagnosis but also fosters a sense of shared responsibility and support throughout the treatment journey.

“Men play a critical role, not just biologically, but emotionally as well,” Dr Thwaini adds.“When both partners are actively involved, it strengthens communication, improves decision-making, and ultimately leads to better experiences and outcomes for patients.”

The evolution of fertility care has made it possible to identify and treat many causes of male infertility. Yet, beyond the science, there is a growing recognition of the emotional dimension of fertility, particularly for men, who may feel pressure to appear strong or unaffected. By bringing men into the conversation earlier, clinics like Bourn Hall aim to create a more supportive, transparent, and holistic fertility experience.

Delaying Parenthood:

There is also a broader societal shift underway. As couples in the UAE increasingly choose to delay parenthood for career, financial, or personal reasons, fertility planning is becoming a proactive step rather than a reactive one. This includes routine fertility assessments, lifestyle adjustments, and open dialogue between partners about future family goals.

As the concept of fatherhood continues to evolve, one message stands out: being a father is no longer just about the moment a child is born. It begins much earlier, with awareness, responsibility, and a willingness to be part of the fertility journey from the very start.

And who better to guide this conversation than specialists who work with both men and women every day?

Part of the Mediclinic Family:

As part of Mediclinic Middle East, Bourn Hall UAE is backed by one of the region's leading private healthcare groups, providing patients with seamless, integrated care throughout their fertility journey. Combining decades of expertise in reproductive medicine with a pioneering legacy in fertility treatment, Bourn Hall continues to set the standard for clinical excellence, delivering personalised, evidence-based care tailored to the unique needs of every patient.

Article in Eng & Arabic: Modern Fatherhood – Why Men Must Be Part of the Fertility Conversation FINAL

Dr Ali Thwaini Photo: Dr Thwaini​

About Bourn Hall UAE:

As part of Mediclinic Middle East, Bourn Hall UAE is backed by one of the region's leading private healthcare groups, providing patients with seamless, integrated care throughout their fertility journey. Combining decades of expertise in reproductive medicine with a pioneering legacy in fertility treatment, Bourn Hall continues to set the standard for clinical excellence, delivering personalised, evidence-based care tailored to the unique needs of every patient.