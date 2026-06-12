Panel Hears Power Min, NEEPCO On Atmanirbhar Power Sector Goals

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Friday heard views of the officials of Power Ministry and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on the role of power sector statutory bodies and PSUs in the development of Atmanirbhar power sector with acting Chairman of the panel Jagdambika Pal stating later that India is making fast progress in its renewable energy targets.

"The meeting was very good. You are quite aware of the NTPC and subsidiary of the NTPC, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) which has been given a mandate to provide 24x7 power supply to the northeast area," Jagdambika Pal told ANI later.

"We have discussed it in detail today. The members also made some queries about power generation, financial performance and some other issues related to renewable energy and gas based plant," he added.

The agenda of the meeting was 'Role of Power Sector Statutory Bodies, PSUs and Institutions in development of Atmanirbhar Power Sector'.

Progress towards a self-reliant power sector

On India's progress towards achieving self-reliance in the power sector, Jagdambika Pal said the government has maintained a strong focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Referring to India's clean energy targets, he said the country remains committed to expanding non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity.

He said India is on course to achieving its renewable energy and net zero targets.

Chairman of Committee Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne could not come for the meeting as his flight got cancelled due to weather conditions. (ANI)

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