Meta's AI Costs Spike - Company Reportedly Tightens Grip With New Tracking System



A new platform called AI Gateway will track AI usage and spending across teams.

The platform will track AI activity and spending in one place and include automated alerts to flag unusual spending spikes. The company is encouraging employees to use MetaCode, its in-house coding assistant.

Meta Platforms (META) is reportedly preparing to tighten oversight of employee AI use after soaring AI costs prompt the Instagram owner to tighten budgets.

In a memo shared with around 6,000 employees earlier this week, the company reportedly outlined plans to introduce spending controls, budgets and usage limits in an effort to improve efficiency.

META stock ended Friday's session down 0.26%. In after-hours trading, the stock was marginally higher at 0.1%, at the time of writing.

META To Build Internal AI Spending Tracker

Meta is building an internal platform that will allow teams to monitor AI usage and spending in real time, according to the memo reviewed by The Information. The system is designed to provide greater visibility into how AI resources are being used across the company and help establish spending limits tied to employee token usage.

The memo said AI adoption inside the company has increased rapidly and that Meta is on track to spend billions of dollars on internal AI use alone in 2026. It added that employees and teams currently have limited visibility into their AI consumption and spending. By 2027, Meta expects to manage AI tokens through a more structured framework that includes budgets, allocation decisions and supporting tools.

New Dashboard, Alerts Planned

Meta has reportedly developed a centralized dashboard known as AI Gateway. The platform will be used to track AI activity and spending in a single location. The company also plans to roll out automated alerts that flag unusual spending spikes.

The memo also reportedly indicated that Meta plans to encourage employees to rely less on third-party AI tools for coding and make greater use of internal alternatives, including its coding assistant MetaCode, previously known as Devmate.

Meta expects to introduce the new controls and tools to employees in the coming weeks, The Information reported.

Meta is not alone in trying to control AI-related expenses. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) reportedly exhausted its entire planned 2026 AI coding budget in just the first four months of the year due to soaring token consumption.

META Stock: What Retail Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock was 'bearish,' unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was 'normal.'

In the past 12 months, META stock has fallen nearly 19%.

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