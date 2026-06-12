Russians Attack At Least 137 Gas Stations In Two Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the industry publication Naftorynok.

The publication noted a significant increase over the past two months in attacks on Ukrainian fuel stations using FPV drones, UAVs, and other weapons. Russian forces have also begun striking gas stations while fuel is being sold.

Naftorynok conducted a study of national and local fuel retail networks operating in frontline regions.

“According to Naftorynok's data, the total number of damaged filling station complexes over the past two months has reached at least 137 facilities,” the report said.

The highest number of attacked gas stations was recorded in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as in Kyiv. The facilities sustained varying levels of damage, ranging from blast-wave impacts to complete destruction.

Naftorynok noted that protective measures have helped reduce some of the threats.

“Thanks to passive protection systems, a significant number of enemy drones become trapped in or detonate on protective nets, making it possible to neutralize up to 50% of UAV threats. In frontline regions, fuel station operators are also protecting convenience stores with sandbags,” the publication said.

In addition, fuel retailers are removing above-ground fuel tanks from stations in frontline areas. New facilities and renovated older sites are increasingly being designed with only underground fuel storage tanks.

Russia launches combined strike on keygas facility in Kharkiv region

As reported, a Russian drone struck a gas station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on June 9, causing a fire.