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Syrian Interior Ministry Releases Video of Amjad Youssef
(MENAFN) The Syrian Interior Ministry published a recorded confession on Sunday featuring Amjad Youssef, identified as the main individual responsible for the 2013 Tadamon massacre in Damascus. In the footage, he acknowledged that he carried out executions of detainees and later set fire to their remains in an attempt to conceal the killings.
The video was shared on the US social media platform X under the headline, “Tadamon butcher,” just two days after authorities announced that Youssef had been detained during a security raid in the rural outskirts of Hama.
Youssef, who worked as a first assistant within the Military Intelligence’s Regional Branch 227, confirmed that he was the same officer shown in previously leaked execution recordings that first brought the massacre to public attention. He stated, “The person who appeared in the video circulating on social media is me,” in his taped confession.
He further explained that he and Najeeb Al-Halabi, a member of the National Defense Forces, transferred approximately 40 detainees who were accused of being “terrorists” or of financially backing armed factions. According to his statement, the prisoners were taken to a trench excavated by a bulldozer, where they were executed one by one before their bodies were disposed of in the pit.
The video was shared on the US social media platform X under the headline, “Tadamon butcher,” just two days after authorities announced that Youssef had been detained during a security raid in the rural outskirts of Hama.
Youssef, who worked as a first assistant within the Military Intelligence’s Regional Branch 227, confirmed that he was the same officer shown in previously leaked execution recordings that first brought the massacre to public attention. He stated, “The person who appeared in the video circulating on social media is me,” in his taped confession.
He further explained that he and Najeeb Al-Halabi, a member of the National Defense Forces, transferred approximately 40 detainees who were accused of being “terrorists” or of financially backing armed factions. According to his statement, the prisoners were taken to a trench excavated by a bulldozer, where they were executed one by one before their bodies were disposed of in the pit.
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