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China Successfully Deploys Pakistani Satellite into Orbit

China Successfully Deploys Pakistani Satellite into Orbit


2026-04-26 09:07:10
(MENAFN) China carried out the launch of a Pakistani satellite on Saturday, successfully positioning it within its designated orbital path, as reported by a news agency.

The PRSC-EO3 satellite was sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in the northern region of Shanxi Province. The launch operation took place at 8:15 pm Beijing time (1215GMT), utilizing a Long March-6 launch vehicle.

According to the report, the satellite “successfully entered its planned orbit” after liftoff, confirming the mission’s primary objective was achieved.

This operation represented the 640th mission in the Long March rocket family, which serves as a fundamental element of China’s broader space exploration efforts.

No additional technical specifications or in-depth details regarding the mission were disclosed.

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