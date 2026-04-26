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Tucker Carlson Says He Feels “Betrayed” Over Trump’s Iran War Policy
(MENAFN) Political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said he feels “betrayed” by US President Donald Trump over the administration’s approach to the Iran conflict, according to a report based on an interview with *The Wall Street Journal*.
Carlson stated, “I don’t hate Trump. I hate this war and the direction that the US government is taking,” adding, “I feel betrayed.”
He said his criticism is not directed at Trump personally but at what he described as the broader direction of US foreign policy, particularly military engagement in Iran. He also argued that opposition to such wars is part of a longer-standing issue in US politics that predates the current administration.
Carlson further suggested that Trump has not been able to resist systemic pressures within Washington, saying the former president ultimately demonstrated that the system was stronger than him.
His comments place him in direct opposition to the current Iran policy, which he has reportedly described as the most prominent foreign policy issue he now actively criticizes.
Tensions between Carlson and Trump have increased in recent months. Trump has publicly dismissed Carlson in strong terms, calling him “low IQ,” “easy to beat,” and “highly overrated.”
Despite this, Carlson was previously one of Trump’s most visible media supporters. During the 2024 Republican National Convention, he even suggested that Trump surviving an assassination attempt had symbolic or divine significance, framing it as a moment with broader political meaning.
The shift marks a clear break between the two figures, highlighting growing divisions within segments of the conservative movement over foreign intervention and military policy.
Carlson stated, “I don’t hate Trump. I hate this war and the direction that the US government is taking,” adding, “I feel betrayed.”
He said his criticism is not directed at Trump personally but at what he described as the broader direction of US foreign policy, particularly military engagement in Iran. He also argued that opposition to such wars is part of a longer-standing issue in US politics that predates the current administration.
Carlson further suggested that Trump has not been able to resist systemic pressures within Washington, saying the former president ultimately demonstrated that the system was stronger than him.
His comments place him in direct opposition to the current Iran policy, which he has reportedly described as the most prominent foreign policy issue he now actively criticizes.
Tensions between Carlson and Trump have increased in recent months. Trump has publicly dismissed Carlson in strong terms, calling him “low IQ,” “easy to beat,” and “highly overrated.”
Despite this, Carlson was previously one of Trump’s most visible media supporters. During the 2024 Republican National Convention, he even suggested that Trump surviving an assassination attempt had symbolic or divine significance, framing it as a moment with broader political meaning.
The shift marks a clear break between the two figures, highlighting growing divisions within segments of the conservative movement over foreign intervention and military policy.
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