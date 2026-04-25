403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Greenlights USD4B Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion
(MENAFN) The Canadian government announced Friday it has given the green light to a major natural gas pipeline expansion, reinforcing the country's energy infrastructure and its push to diversify trade toward Asian markets.
According to an official news release from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Sunrise Expansion Program — valued at 4 billion Canadian dollars (2.9 billion U.S. dollars) — will be developed within British Columbia as part of Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system. The project is designed to deliver up to 300 million cubic feet of additional natural gas transportation capacity per day, directly addressing the province's surging energy demands.
The expanded capacity will supply heat to homes, businesses, schools, and hospitals across British Columbia, while simultaneously bolstering the province's industrial and manufacturing base, the release noted.
Construction is slated to break ground this summer, with the project strategically timed to ensure sufficient gas supply as additional liquefied natural gas export terminals come online along Canada's west coast.
Beyond domestic energy security, officials highlighted the project's broader geopolitical significance — positioning Canada to meet rising natural gas demand from Asian markets and strengthen the country's trade diversification strategy at a time of shifting global energy alliances.
The announcement signals Ottawa's accelerating commitment to expanding energy export infrastructure amid growing international competition in the global LNG market.
According to an official news release from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Sunrise Expansion Program — valued at 4 billion Canadian dollars (2.9 billion U.S. dollars) — will be developed within British Columbia as part of Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system. The project is designed to deliver up to 300 million cubic feet of additional natural gas transportation capacity per day, directly addressing the province's surging energy demands.
The expanded capacity will supply heat to homes, businesses, schools, and hospitals across British Columbia, while simultaneously bolstering the province's industrial and manufacturing base, the release noted.
Construction is slated to break ground this summer, with the project strategically timed to ensure sufficient gas supply as additional liquefied natural gas export terminals come online along Canada's west coast.
Beyond domestic energy security, officials highlighted the project's broader geopolitical significance — positioning Canada to meet rising natural gas demand from Asian markets and strengthen the country's trade diversification strategy at a time of shifting global energy alliances.
The announcement signals Ottawa's accelerating commitment to expanding energy export infrastructure amid growing international competition in the global LNG market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment