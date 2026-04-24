In The Presence Of H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Silal Forges 14 Strategic Partnerships To Bolster UAE Food Security During Emirates Agriculture Conference 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,April 2026: In the presence of H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Silal Group, the UAE's leading agri-food and agricultural technology group, signed 14 strategic partnerships with leading institutions across the country's food sector during an official signing ceremony held on the main stage of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026.

These partnerships aim to diversify food supply chains, enhance the efficiency of local production, and strengthen the UAE's strategic food reserves, thereby reinforcing the national food security ecosystem and increasing the sector's readiness to address future challenges and market changes.

Her Excellency attended the signing ceremony alongside H.E. Dhafer Rashid Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal and Humaid Al Rumaithi, CEO of Food Security at Silal Group, in the presence of senior representatives from the 14 partner entities, alongside high-level attendees and strong official representation.

Representing integral players across the UAE food sector, the 14 strategic partners who participated in the signing ceremony include: Agthia, Al Khaleej Sugar, National Feed and Flour Production and Marketing Co. (NFFPM), Almasah Food Industry, WALQ Food Industries, Nestlé, United Foods Company, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC), Arab India Spices, Mai Dubai, SAFCO, Al Ghurair Foods, Al Dahra and Royal Horizon Holding.

These partnerships reflect Silal Group's ongoing efforts to strengthen the UAE's strategic food security, ensure the safety and sustainability of supply chains, and maintain the ability to meet local demand while achieving the highest levels of preparedness and operational readiness.

This step also aligns with Silal's commitment to supporting the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 by building a more resilient and sustainable food ecosystem and ensuring the availability of safe, reliable food supplies that support the country's economic and social development.