Passive Electronic Components Market Size To Hit USD 65.73 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. passive electronic components market was valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 8.12 billion. Growth is driven by demand across consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecom, and automotive sectors, with rising need for capacitors, resistors, and inductors in EVs and advanced driver-assistance systems. Austin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passive Electronic Components Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider,“The Passive Electronic Components Market Size was valued at USD 40.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2026–2035.” Rising Aerospace and Defense Electronics Demand to Drive Market Expansion Globally The passive electronic components market has been driven by high-reliability multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) particularly in aerospace and defense applications. An increasing adoption of next-generation military systems, satellite communications, and mission-critical electronics is accelerating demand for these compact, robust, and higher-capacitance components. Manufacturers are aiming for increased mechanical strength, better thermal stability, and downsizing to satisfy demanding operational requirements. Another growth driver that boosts demand for MIL-grade components is the expansion of global defense modernization programs combined with a host of space exploration missions. Passive Electronic Components Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: 40.28 Billion

Market Size by 2035: 65.73 Billion

CAGR: 5.02% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of Passive Electronic Components Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Yageo Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

KEMET Corporation (Yageo Group)

Walsin Technology Corporation

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Nichicon Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Coilcraft, Inc.

Bourns, Inc.

AVX Corporation

Johanson Technology, Inc. Delta Electronics, Inc. Passive Electronic Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type(Capacitors, Resistors and Inductors)

. By End User(Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Aerospace, Defense and Others)

. By Technology(Surface Mount Device (SMD) Components, Through-Hole Components, Chip Scale / Miniaturized Components and Hybrid / Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs))

. By Material Type(Ceramic-based Components, Tantalum-based Components, Aluminum Electrolytic Components, Film-based Components (Polyester, Polypropylene, etc.), Carbon / Metal Film Resistors and Ferrite / Magnetic Core Inductors)





Purchase Single User PDF of Passive Electronic Components Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Capacitors segment is estimated to hold the largest share of 50.37% in 2025 in the passive electronic components market as they are used in numerous applications including consumer electronics, automotive systems, telecommunications, and industrial equipment. The fastest growing segment is assumed to be from inductors, growing at a CAGR of 18.73% driven from the increasing demand for power management systems, EV powertrains, 5G infrastructure and high-frequency applications.

By End User

The consumer electronics segment is projected to continue to dominate holding a share of 39.20% in 2025, catalyzed by extensive penetration of smart phones, laptops, wearables and home appliances that cater heavily on passive electronic component. The highest growth is expected in the automotive segment, primarily driven by rapid electrification, increased adoption of EV and higher integration of ADAS and in-vehicle electronics.

By Technology

Surface Mount Device segment is holding a share of 52.37% in 2025 and fastest growing segment of the SMD components market due to the dominance of compact, high-density electronic circuits in the consumer, automotive and industrial applications. Chip scale and miniaturized components are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate due to the rising need of ultra-compact, high-performance electronic systems.

By Material Type

Ceramic-based components are projected to account for the largest share of 28.37% in 2025 as they find significant application in capacitors, insulation applications and high-frequency electronic systems. The ferrite and magnetic core inductors is expected to achieve the highest growth rate of 16.08% as these components find their application for efficient power conversion, energy storage and electromagnetic interference suppression.

Regional Insights:

The passive electronic components market is dominated by Asia Pacific region, which held a share of 46.00% in 202 due to the high demand for electronics manufacturing, strong potential semiconductor, and high OEMs companies in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

North America is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the passive electronic components market over the projected period due to the region's strong adoption of automotive electronics and 5G infrastructure, as well as the growing demand for advanced electronics.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Passive Electronic Components Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @

Recent Developments:



In April 2026 – Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced the mass production of seven automotive-grade MLCCs with world-leading capacitance for their rated voltage and size, targeting ADAS and autonomous driving systems. These AEC-Q200-qualified components improve capacitance density, reduce PCB space usage by up to 61%, and enhance power stability and design flexibility in next-generation in-vehicle electronic systems. In July 2025 – TDK Corporation has extended its TFM201612BLEA series of thin-film power inductors for automotive applications to higher rated current with up to 5.6 A rating at >96% efficiency and with a 31% reduction in DC resistance. The new inductors, designed for EV & ADAS power circuits, offer high-reliability under harsh conditions and operate at up to +150°C, making them suitable for compact, high-performance automotive electronic systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Passive Electronic Components Market Report (The USPs):



PRODUCT CLASSIFICATION & COMPONENT TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you understand market structure through insights on component types (resistors, capacitors, inductors, transformers), SMD vs. through-hole adoption, frequency segmentation, and advancements in miniaturized and high-power components.

ELECTRICAL PERFORMANCE & PRECISION BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate component reliability through resistance, capacitance, and inductance stability, tolerance levels, frequency response, power handling capacity, and signal integrity performance.

APPLICATION INTEGRATION & END-USE DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities through usage across consumer electronics, automotive (EVs, ADAS), industrial automation, telecommunications, aerospace, and power electronics systems.

MINIATURIZATION & HIGH-DENSITY PACKAGING TRENDS – helps you assess innovation through chip-scale components, MLCC advancements, thin-film technologies, embedded passive integration, and footprint reduction efficiency. THERMAL MANAGEMENT & RELIABILITY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand durability through dielectric strength, breakdown voltage, thermal limits, packaging reliability, and performance under high-stress operating conditions.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Active Electronic Components Market

Consumer Electronics Market

Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market

Through-hole Passive Components Market

Integrated Passive Devices Market

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)