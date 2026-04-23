VMFS USA Launches Industry-First Instant Vending Machine Configurator, Completing A Full-Spectrum Ecosystem Eight Years In The Making

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The company behind VAdviced, VPlaced, VMarketed, and VFound delivers the final piece of a vending industry overhaul that began in 2018.

Miami, Florida - April 23, 2026 - VMFS USA, a leading vending machine supplier serving operators and investors across the United States and Latin America, today announced the launch of its real-time online vending machine configurator, a tool that fundamentally changes how operators source, spec, and price commercial vending equipment. The announcement marks the culmination of an eight-year effort to modernize an industry that has long been held back by slow processes, fragmented services, and limited transparency.

The Problem with Vending Machine Procurement - Until Now

For decades, purchasing a vending machine meant calling a sales rep, waiting days or weeks for a quote, and hoping the lead time estimate was close to accurate. For operators managing multiple locations or investors evaluating new deployments, that friction added up fast. VMFS USA identified the problem in 2018 and set out to fix it at the root.

The new configurator, live now on the VMFS USA website, allows operators and investors to build their ideal machine from the ground up in minutes. Users can select from a wide range of machine types, choose a footprint that fits their specific location requirements, decide on refrigeration options, and add specialized features like elevator delivery systems for fragile or delicate products. For operators who need to restrict sales to adult customers, age verification can be added directly through the same interface. Once configured, the platform generates instant pricing and lead time estimates, no phone calls or email chains required.

"The vending industry has been operating the same way for too long," said Jose Perez, CEO at VMFS USA. "Operators deserve the same kind of buying experience they get in every other part of their business. The configurator gives them exactly that, and it is something we have been working toward since 2018."

Eight Years, One Vision

What began in 2018 as a recognition that vending operators were underserved on almost every front has grown into a fully realized ecosystem of platforms, each one targeting a specific gap in the industry. Over the years, VMFS USA built, tested, and launched each service with input from real operators, and today every platform in the network is live and serving customers.

VAdviced, one of the earliest pillars of the ecosystem, provides vending businesses with access to legal and financial services, including business incorporation, tax guidance, and compliance support. Rather than navigating these processes independently, operators can access relevant expertise through a platform built around the realities of the vending business model.

VPlaced connects vending operators with local businesses that have available space and genuine interest in hosting vending machines. Operators and location hosts each register their interest, and VPlaced handles the matching process. It removes the cold-call prospecting that has traditionally consumed a significant portion of an operator's time and replaces it with qualified, mutually interested connections.

VMarketed brings professional marketing services to an industry that has historically had limited access to them. Vending operators and investors can access SEO, website development, and digital marketing services built specifically for their business type, helping them attract new location opportunities and reach a wider customer base.

VFound, the consumer-facing mobile app now available on both iOS and Android, makes it easy for everyday users to locate vending machines in their area. Operators can submit their machines directly to the VFound database, gaining visibility with nearby consumers without any technical expertise required. VFound closes the loop between operator and customer in a way the vending industry has never had before.

Built for the Operator, From Day One

From the beginning in 2018, VMFS USA's approach has been to understand the full lifecycle of running a vending operation and to build tools that serve operators at every stage of it. The configurator simplifies procurement. VAdviced handles the legal and financial groundwork. VPlaced solves location acquisition. VMarketed supports growth. VFound connects operators directly with consumers.

The result is an end-to-end infrastructure that did not exist in the vending industry before VMFS USA built it.

"We are not just a machine supplier," said Jose Perez. "We are invested in helping operators build and grow real businesses. Every platform we have launched comes from a conversation with an operator about something that was harder than it needed to be. Eight years of those conversations is what you see today."

Availability

The VMFS USA vending machine configurator is available now at vmfsusa. VAdviced, VPlaced, VMarketed, and VFound are all live and actively serving vending operators and investors across the United States and Latin America.

About VMFS USA

VMFS USA is a leading commercial vending machine supplier serving operators and investors across the United States and Latin America. Founded on the belief that the vending industry was overdue for a structural upgrade, the company has spent the better part of a decade designing, sourcing, and delivering vending solutions while simultaneously building a full suite of operator-focused platforms to support every aspect of the vending business. VMFS USA is committed to bringing transparency, speed, and professionalism to an industry that has long been ready for change.

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