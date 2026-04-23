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Mexico's President Mulls Action Against Chihuahua
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday she is weighing potential measures against the northern border state of Chihuahua following explosive reports that CIA operatives participated in a drug laboratory raid on Mexican soil without federal authorization.
"There cannot be agents from any US government institution operating in the Mexican field," Sheinbaum declared at her morning briefing, stating that such actions fall outside existing bilateral security agreements, according to media.
The Mexican president also confirmed that Mexico has formally lodged a diplomatic note with Washington in the wake of the incident, during which two US officials and two Mexican investigators were killed in a vehicle collision following an operation targeting clandestine drug labs near the US-Mexico border.
The CIA's role in the raid was confirmed Tuesday by a US official and two individuals with direct knowledge of the matter, all of whom spoke under condition of anonymity.
Sheinbaum acknowledged that the Mexican army took part in the operation but was unequivocal in stating that the federal government had received no prior notification of any American personnel being present.
She also pushed back on suggestions that the episode signals a deliberate new policy direction by US President Donald Trump — who has aggressively championed direct action against drug cartels — dismissing any such foreign intervention as "unnecessary."
Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch reinforced that position, affirming that while Mexico maintains intelligence-sharing channels with the United States, foreign "agents have never been in the field with us."
Sheinbaum said she has requested a full accounting from the US ambassador and intends to hold direct talks with Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos over the state's handling of the operation.
"It is very important that something like this not be allowed to go unaddressed," she said.
"There cannot be agents from any US government institution operating in the Mexican field," Sheinbaum declared at her morning briefing, stating that such actions fall outside existing bilateral security agreements, according to media.
The Mexican president also confirmed that Mexico has formally lodged a diplomatic note with Washington in the wake of the incident, during which two US officials and two Mexican investigators were killed in a vehicle collision following an operation targeting clandestine drug labs near the US-Mexico border.
The CIA's role in the raid was confirmed Tuesday by a US official and two individuals with direct knowledge of the matter, all of whom spoke under condition of anonymity.
Sheinbaum acknowledged that the Mexican army took part in the operation but was unequivocal in stating that the federal government had received no prior notification of any American personnel being present.
She also pushed back on suggestions that the episode signals a deliberate new policy direction by US President Donald Trump — who has aggressively championed direct action against drug cartels — dismissing any such foreign intervention as "unnecessary."
Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch reinforced that position, affirming that while Mexico maintains intelligence-sharing channels with the United States, foreign "agents have never been in the field with us."
Sheinbaum said she has requested a full accounting from the US ambassador and intends to hold direct talks with Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos over the state's handling of the operation.
"It is very important that something like this not be allowed to go unaddressed," she said.
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