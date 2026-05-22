'I Never Say Anything About Team Selection': Slot Refuses To Confirm Salah's Spot In Farewell Match

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, May 22 (IANS) Liverpool manager Arne Slot refused to confirm whether Mohamed Salah will start against Brentford F.C. on Sunday, despite the fixture being confirmed as the Egyptian starâ€TMs final appearance for the club at Anfield.

The match carries huge significance for Liverpool, who need at least a point to secure qualification for next seasonâ€TMs UEFA Champions League, while it will also mark the end of Salahâ€TMs glittering nine-year spell with the Reds.

The uncertainty surrounding Salahâ€TMs involvement comes days after the forward posted comments on social media suggesting Liverpool needed to rediscover their footballing identity, remarks that were widely viewed as criticism of Slotâ€TMs tactical approach.

When asked whether Salah would feature in the crucial encounter, Slot declined to reveal his plans. â€œI never say anything about team selection,â€ he said in the pre-match press conference.

The relationship between Slot and Salah has been closely watched throughout the season. Earlier in the campaign, the 33-year-old was left out of Liverpoolâ€TMs squad for the Champions League clash away to Inter Milan after publicly admitting tensions had developed between him and the manager.

Speaking about Salahâ€TMs latest comments, Slot insisted the clubâ€TMs immediate focus remains securing Champions League football. â€œI donâ€TMt think it is that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game,â€ Slot said.

The Dutchman admitted Liverpool missed a major opportunity after their recent defeat to Aston Villa F.C., a result that delayed qualification confirmation.

â€œI was very disappointed after our loss against Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League, which we didnâ€TMt get. Now thereâ€TMs one game to go, which is a vital one for us as a club," he said. â€œWe both want whatâ€TMs best for the club, we both want the club to be successful, and thatâ€TMs the main aim,â€ he added.

Slot also acknowledged that Liverpool must continue evolving their style of play moving forward. â€œI have to find a way to evolve this team now and definitely in the summer and in the upcoming season to be successful again, and to play a brand of football that I like. And if I like it, then the fans will like it as well because I havenâ€TMt liked a lot of the way we played this season.

â€œBut we try to evolve the team in a way that we can compete but definitely also play the brand of football, the style of football the fans, I, and hopefully Mo if heâ€TMs somewhere else at that moment in time will like as well.â€

Asked whether Salahâ€TMs remarks had weakened his authority, Slot rejected the suggestion and defended the work done by the team over the last two seasons.

â€œYou are making a lot of assumptions. First of all, you say that he wants to play that style and then say it is not my style,â€ he said.

â€œI think Mo was really happy with the style we played last year, as it led to us winning the league. Football has changed, football has evolved, but we both want what is best for Liverpool, and that is for us to compete for trophies, which we havenâ€TMt done this season, and we did last season.â€

Slot also credited Salah and the squad for helping Liverpool reclaim the Premier League title last season.

â€œHe and the team and I were included in that, which brought the league title back after five years, and we would like to challenge for that again next season and continue to evolve the team. That is my take on it.â€

Mohamed Salah has previously announced that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Egyptian forward's departure will mark the end of a remarkably successful nine-year career with the Reds.

Salah is Liverpool's all-time top goal scorer in the Premier League and has helped them to win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies.