Qatar's Energy Revolution: Rise Of Strategic Microgrids

MENAFN - Gulf Times) For energy-rich Qatar, which relies on centralised gas-fired generation, microgrids can never be replacement but can play a complementary role in the country's energy transition.

Evolving from small experimental systems; microgrids, which are still at an early stage but strategically important and in an accelerating phase, are set to become critical component of Qatar's next-generation energy ecosystem.

Microgrids - which are localised, small-scale energy network that generates, stores, and distributes electricity to a specific area using renewable sources, batteries, or generators - are expected to expand gradually in Qatar, notably in industrial, commercial, and smart city developments.

Increasingly used for critical infrastructure, particularly data centers; microgrids are not a necessity; yet valuable for the energy-rich Qatar's sustainability, grid flexibility and future energy transition, but robust policy support and regulatory framework strengthening are needed to unlock the potential.

"There is no structural urgency for microgrids. So adoption will not be driven by electrification gaps and grid instability, but rather by efficiency, resilience, and decarbonisation," an industry source said.

Today's power system faces the challenges of environmental protection, increasing global demand for electricity, high-reliability requirements, clean energy, and planning restrictions, according to a Special Issue on Microgrids/ Nanogrids Implementation, Planning, and Operation of the Qatar University Digital Hub.

"To move towards a green and smart electric power system, centralised generation facilities are being transformed into smaller and more distributed generations. As a result, the microgrid concept is emerging, where a microgrid can operate as a single controllable system and can be viewed as a group of distributed energy loads and resources, which can include many renewable energy sources and energy storage systems," it said.

At present, the contribution of microgrids to Qatar's overall electricity generation remains marginal and the existing deployments are primarily pilot projects.

Education City Solar Microgrid - Doha (Qatar Foundation) is one of the earliest microgrid-type systems, focused on research and campus-scale deployment, helping Qatar build early technical expertise in distributed energy systems.

In 2022, Siemens provided Qatar Solar Energy with Middle East's first microgrid in an industrial facility, enabling the latter to cut electricity costs, curb carbon emissions and benefit from a more stable power supply.

Siemens-supplied microgrid will be the first at an industrial site in the region to be connected to a conventional power grid.

It has the potential to serve as a model for other Middle Eastern businesses and industries that want to cut their operating expenses while contributing to the fight against climate change.

Early deployments, such as the industrial microgrid at Qatar Solar Energy and distributed systems across Education City, have shown that localised, intelligent energy systems can deliver resilience, efficiency, and cost optimisation.

Another operational microgrid is Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute's integrated solar photovoltaic system to supply the required electrical energy to the farm for irrigation, lighting and cooling.

Advances in energy storage, digital control systems, and AI or artificial intelligence-based optimisation have led to the rise of Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) model in Qatar, which is rapidly expanding its solar energy capacity to reach 4GW by 2030, aiming to generate 18%–20% of its electricity from renewable sources.

Qatar experiences more than 300 days of sunlight annually with average solar irradiation exceeding 2,000 kWh/sqm/year, making it ideal for photovoltaic (PV) energy projects.

The market is increasingly adopting MaaS for commercial and industrial facilities, particularly with the growth of solar projects such as Al Kharsaah.

The Qatar microgrid market - valued at $1bn, fueled by renewables, government support, and tech advancements - is characterised by a dynamic mix of regional and global players.

"Specifically, in the renewables sector, we are focusing on developing technologies and solutions in Qatar, with plans to increase its market share in green microgrids and battery storage," said Al Mahhar Holding's board report.

Leading participants as Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, General Electric, Enel X, S&C Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton Corporation, Wärtsilä Corporation, Tesla, ENGIE, Kahramaa, Nebras Power, Marubeni Corporation, Iberdrola, Hitachi Energy and Aggreko contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in Qatar's microgrid space, according to Ken Research.

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) integrated into microgrids is also emerging in Qatar, promoting renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions.

Key developments include the planned establishment of a BIPV assembly plant by EnergyX and JMJ Group.

BIPV firms, which are natural fit for smart city infrastructure, play a pivotal role in the development of microgrids by providing innovative energy solutions that integrate solar energy directly into the fabric of buildings.

Qatar is actively working on smart cities, and microgrids are a key part of these developments. Supported by national ambition to significantly expand the renewable capacity by 2030, the new urban developments like Lusail City are redefining how energy systems are designed - integrated, intelligent, and resilient.

Given the country's astute policy direction, Qatar can harness the full potential of microgrids under the PPP (public private partnership) model and incentivise such partnerships with global tech companies in the renewable energy and smart grid sectors.

With strategic investments and forward-thinking policies, microgrids can redefine Qatar's energy landscape.

energy transition microgrids energy ecosystem