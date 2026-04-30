Seven Injured As LPG Cylinder Explodes In Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara District

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) A major tragedy struck Billu Colony in Sathalka village in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Thursday, after a gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house. At least seven people sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred while cooking was underway in the house, which is located under the jurisdiction of the Bhiwadi Phase III Police Station.

A suspected gas leak triggered a fire, which rapidly intensified and led to a powerful blast. The impact was so strong that tremors were felt in nearby houses, triggering panic across the locality.

Household items were scattered, and flames quickly engulfed those inside, as per reports. At the time of the explosion, around seven individuals were present in the house. Hearing their cries, local residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the victims after considerable effort.

All injured individuals suffered critical burn injuries.

The injured were immediately taken to the District Hospital in Bhiwadi, where emergency treatment was initiated. However, due to the severity of their condition and the extent of burns, doctors referred all seven victims to a higher medical centre in Alwar for advanced care.

With the arrival of the victims at the hospital, medical teams worked urgently to stabilise them.

Police personnel from Bhiwadi Phase III Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a gas leak may have caused the explosion, though authorities are examining all possible angles. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the public to periodically inspect their gas cylinders and pipelines, remain alert, and immediately report if they detect any smell of gas, in order to prevent such accidents.

Further updates are awaited as officials continue their investigation, and the victims undergo treatment in Alwar.