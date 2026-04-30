Pilgrims, Tourists To Get Seamless Connectivity, Locals Hail Launch Of Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 30 (IANS) Hundreds of local residents expressed gratitude to the government for the launch of a direct Vande Bharat train service between Jammu and Srinagar. Describing the advantages, people said they would now be able to escape the traffic on the National Highway and that the service would especially benefit students and tourists.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the train service on Thursday, while regular services for the public to commence from May 2.

A passenger who was to travel on the Vande Bharat train, said that the Srinagar-Katra service is already benefitting students and locals as the land route remains closed due to traffic and flights tickets are costly.

"The launch of this train is a very good decision. It will also benefit tourism," he told IANS.

Another passenger added, "The situation in the region has also started becoming better. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LG and the Chief Minister for such a decision."

He was optimistic that the train service will prove to be a boon as the National Highway used to be blocked with traffic.

"Earlier we used to be stuck on the National Highway throughout the night. Tourism will also increase and our children will also greatly benefit," he said.

SSP GRP, Kashmir, Wasim Qadri mentioned that the earlier Vande Bharat train service between Srinagar to Katra has been extended with this.

Qadri emphasised that the security on the route is being enhanced.

"2000 security cameras are being used for surveillance throughout the route up till Jammu. Moreover, drone surveillance is also being used," he told reporters.

Apart from this, he said that security guards have been deployed at every 2 KM who, using the watch towers, will be covering surveillance throughout the track.

"To an extent we have made this a secure corridor," he added.

About the flagging off ceremony, Kapil Sharma, Chief Area Manager Kashmir Northern Railway, said, "The main inauguration function is being held in Jammu by our Minister. There isn't a separate function here, but today our train will also depart from Srinagar to Jammu. So, this is a very joyful day for all Kashmiris and for people across India."

"The capacity is also more in this train. It is a great development for people across sectors. The train is comfortable as well as economical," he added.