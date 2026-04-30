KD The Devil REVIEW: Hit Or Miss? Is Dhruva Sarja's Action Drama Worth Your Money? Read On

KD The Devil X Review: The Kannada film KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, opened in cinemas on April 30, 2026. The action drama, directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, began with early showings in numerous cities, with the first audience reactions emerging online shortly after.

As with most significant releases, people who saw the early programs turned to X to share their initial thoughts. These posts, which include instant reactions rather than lengthy critiques, are often shared and debated. While they provide an early indication of how the picture is being received, they do not constitute comprehensive reviews. A more complete picture of the film's reaction is expected to emerge over the opening day and subsequent days, as reviewers post longer reviews and more people watch it.

Here are some first responses published online by viewers who saw the film's first showing.

KD: The Devil's Cast and Crew

Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, who appears in a dance scene, and Sudeepa, who is said to make a cameo, are among the ensemble cast members in KD: The Devil.

Davangere Gona Fuc'king Madnessss @KicchaSudeep First Half Completed.. Story PERFECTLY build Now It's Trun'S Waiting For 2 Half ❤️‍@directorprems & @DhruvaSarja Steal's The Show's #KDTheDevil twitter/0zLSlWorUJ

- CRAZY BOY (@vinuu_17) April 30, 2026

Movie gets better in the second half. Last 20-30 mins is filled with jam packed action sequences.. Too much blood hence A certificate. Cinematography Dhruva is too good for the role, same for all the actors. #KDTheDevil twitter/4hYBn1Anrq

- ಅಚ್ಚು || Acchu (@TheYashFC) April 30, 2026

The film's technical staff comprises music composer Arjun Janya, cinematographer William David, and editor Sanketh Achar. The project was executed on a large scale, with contributions from multiple departments, including art director Mohan B Kere, action directors Ravi Varma, Raam-Lakshman, Mass Madhu, and Narasimha, choreographers Raju Sundaram, Jani Master, Nagesh V Reddy, Bhajarangi Mohan, Bhushan, and Rahul, and a visual effects team led by Nirmal Kumar and Sanketh Achar.

#KDTheDevil First Half Pure character-building phaseEach role feels impactfulDhruva Sarja dominates with swag ❤️‍Second half hype twitter/CnjQBV2RtZ

- kirti (@kirti381638) April 30, 2026

The film has been marketed as an action-packed story centred on its titular figure in a historical setting. With its theatrical release already underway, the focus is moving to how the picture fares in its early days.

#KDTheDevil First half review: ಫಸ್ಟ್ ಹಾಫ್ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ characters introduction ಮೇಲೆ focus ಆಗಿದೆ ಆದ್ರೆ screen ಮೇಲೆ ಬರುವ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಪಾತ್ರಕ್ಕೂ weight ಇದೆಧ್ರುವ ಸರ್ಜಾ screen presence & acting top notch ❤️‍ಈಗ second halfಗೆ full hype.ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್ entryಗಾಗಿ waiting @DhruvaSarja twitter/UXS4dJPlGm

- ಚಿಟ್ಟಿ ನಾಯ್ಡು (@Naveen_Saaho_41) April 30, 2026

#KDTheDevil FIRST HALF!From starring itself stright into story of the film, Not any single unwanted scenes.@DhruvaSarja Solid Performance, What a performance @duttsanjay is Actress performance is Lil mid sequences worked well, INTERVAL BLOCK... twitter/XgXEnGoxyt

- Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) April 30, 2026

With audience comments still emerging online, KD: The Devil starts its first box office period. Trade analysts are likely to closely monitor its success over the opening weekend, especially given the project's scale and the presence of a multi-star ensemble. As more people see the film in the following days, a better picture of its response is expected to emerge from both audience comments and critical evaluations.