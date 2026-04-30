PM Modi To Host Vietnam President To Lam In India From 5-7 May, Strategic Ties On The Cards
Lam, who is also the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be accompanied by a high-level business and political delegation, including ministers and senior officials of the Vietnam ese government.
This will be Lam's first state visit to India since his election as President of Vietnam on 7 April.Also Read | How Vietnam became an economic miracle, a key China-plus-one power
As per the MEA statement, Lam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 6 May. Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with the Vietnamese leader on bilateral relations as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to meet with Lam. During his visit, he will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.India-Vietnam Ties
Lam's visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016.Also Read | Trump meets Vietnamese Leader To Lam, allows to access restricted technology
The MEA said the engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam.
On 7 April, Modi congratulated Lam on his election and expressed confidence that ties between New Delhi and Hanoi would further deepen under his leadership.
He underlined the time-tested friendship between India and Vietnam and expressed commitment to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.Also Read | A vegetarian food guide to Vietnam
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