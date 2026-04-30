Air Defenses Down 172 Out Of 206 Drones Launched By Russia In Overnight Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting from 18:00 on April 29, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia's Rostov region, as well as 206 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (some jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones launched from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). More than 140 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Russian attacks hit energy and transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, five injured

According to preliminary data as of 08:00 on April 30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 172 drones across northern, southern, western, and eastern regions of Ukraine.

Hits by one ballistic missile and 32 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as debris from downed targets at nine locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As reported, 18 people were injured in Odesa as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack.