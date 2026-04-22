Maha Govt Approves 18 Projects Worth Rs 2.56 Lakh Crore Over 1 Lakh Jobs Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved special incentives for 18 Mega and Ultra-Mega projects with a total investment of Rs 2,56,137.01 crore, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that the initiative is expected to generate over one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.

Chairing the 14th meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, the Chief Minister said that the approved projects span across key thrust sectors and high-technology domains, reflecting the state's focus on future-ready industrial growth and investment-led development.

According to the Chief Minister, the 18 projects are from priority sectors such as solar cells, modules, ingots and wafers, green steel, green ammonia, electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defence equipment, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and components, as well as steel and gas-to-chemical production.

“These projects will provide a major impetus to industrial development in regions such as Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and other parts of the state, thereby strengthening the local economy and creating employment opportunities,” he said.

He added that beyond direct employment generation, the projects are expected to promote technical innovation and research and development (R&D), create a strong supply chain ecosystem, benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and provide training and skill development opportunities for local youth, thereby enhancing overall employability.

Among the approved proposals, the largest investment will be made by Essar Exploration and Production Ltd., which plans to invest Rs 56,852 crore in Raigad district, with an estimated employment generation potential of around 25,000 jobs.

Earlier, Chief Minister Fadnavis had directed all departments to finalise a concrete action plan within a stipulated timeframe, with a focus on reducing regional disparities and ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all districts.

During a review meeting of the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' Vision Management Regulatory Board, he reviewed the progress made by various departments and instructed officials to prioritise effective implementation in the next phase of development.

He also asked departments to focus on underperforming districts, noting that while the state's per capita income is higher than the national average, it remains comparatively lower in at least 11 districts.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these districts should be treated as“engines of growth” to bring them into the mainstream of development.

Following the model adopted by the Central Government, the state has identified 10 Aspirational Districts and 174 Aspirational Tehsils to ensure targeted development at the micro level.

To reclaim Maharashtra's leading position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index, where it ranked fourth in 2018–19, the Chief Minister directed departments to prepare detailed, department-wise action plans for improved performance.