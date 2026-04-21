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Hungary's Magyar Says to Order Netanyahu Arrest If He Enters Country
(MENAFN) Hungary's incoming prime minister Peter Magyar has pledged to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he set foot on Hungarian soil — a dramatic policy reversal that dismantles his predecessor Viktor Orbán's long-standing protection of the Israeli leader.
Speaking at a press conference Monday, Magyar announced he would halt Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) — a process set in motion by Orbán — and stressed that Budapest remains legally bound to execute the court's arrest warrants as long as it holds membership. The ICC issued warrants in 2024 for both Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The announcement came after Israel claimed earlier this week that Magyar had personally spoken with Netanyahu and extended an invitation to visit Hungary following his Tisza party's commanding electoral victory on April 12. Magyar confirmed the call but pushed back on Israel's characterization, saying he had reached out to numerous world leaders with a broad invitation to attend commemorations of the 1956 popular uprising — and that Netanyahu was explicitly informed of Hungary's intention to remain in the ICC and all that entails.
"I made it clear to the Israeli prime minister that we are not stepping back [from the ICC]. It is the Tisza government's intention to stop this and for Hungary to remain a member," Magyar said. "So I think I didn't mislead anyone. If a country is a member of the ICC and if a person who is wanted enters that country's territory, they must be taken into custody… I assume that every state and government leader is aware of these regulations."
The stance draws a stark line between Magyar and the outgoing government. Orbán had flatly rejected the ICC's jurisdiction, dismissed the warrant against Netanyahu as "brazen and cynical," and personally guaranteed the Israeli prime minister safe passage into Hungary. Budapest moved to formally exit the ICC last April, with parliament ratifying the withdrawal in May — though under the Rome Statute, the departure only takes legal effect one year after formal notification to the UN, a deadline currently set for June 2.
Magyar's foreign policy realignment extends well beyond the ICC question. He campaigned on repairing Hungary's frayed relationship with Brussels and unlocking more than €16 billion ($19 billion) in EU funds frozen over rule-of-law and corruption concerns. Since his election win, he has pledged to reform state media, explore Eurozone membership, and lift vetoes blocking Ukraine aid — though with notable reservations. He supported Hungary's opt-out from the EU's €90 billion loan package to Kyiv, citing fiscal constraints, and dismissed the prospect of Ukraine joining the EU within a decade as unrealistic.
At Monday's press conference, Magyar also called on Kyiv to reopen the Russian Druzhba pipeline, warning that Hungary would not accept "any kind of blackmail" over its energy supplies. He had previously signaled that Budapest would continue purchasing Russian energy, prioritize the cheapest available oil, and said he would "pick up" if Russian President Vladimir Putin placed a call.
Speaking at a press conference Monday, Magyar announced he would halt Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) — a process set in motion by Orbán — and stressed that Budapest remains legally bound to execute the court's arrest warrants as long as it holds membership. The ICC issued warrants in 2024 for both Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The announcement came after Israel claimed earlier this week that Magyar had personally spoken with Netanyahu and extended an invitation to visit Hungary following his Tisza party's commanding electoral victory on April 12. Magyar confirmed the call but pushed back on Israel's characterization, saying he had reached out to numerous world leaders with a broad invitation to attend commemorations of the 1956 popular uprising — and that Netanyahu was explicitly informed of Hungary's intention to remain in the ICC and all that entails.
"I made it clear to the Israeli prime minister that we are not stepping back [from the ICC]. It is the Tisza government's intention to stop this and for Hungary to remain a member," Magyar said. "So I think I didn't mislead anyone. If a country is a member of the ICC and if a person who is wanted enters that country's territory, they must be taken into custody… I assume that every state and government leader is aware of these regulations."
The stance draws a stark line between Magyar and the outgoing government. Orbán had flatly rejected the ICC's jurisdiction, dismissed the warrant against Netanyahu as "brazen and cynical," and personally guaranteed the Israeli prime minister safe passage into Hungary. Budapest moved to formally exit the ICC last April, with parliament ratifying the withdrawal in May — though under the Rome Statute, the departure only takes legal effect one year after formal notification to the UN, a deadline currently set for June 2.
Magyar's foreign policy realignment extends well beyond the ICC question. He campaigned on repairing Hungary's frayed relationship with Brussels and unlocking more than €16 billion ($19 billion) in EU funds frozen over rule-of-law and corruption concerns. Since his election win, he has pledged to reform state media, explore Eurozone membership, and lift vetoes blocking Ukraine aid — though with notable reservations. He supported Hungary's opt-out from the EU's €90 billion loan package to Kyiv, citing fiscal constraints, and dismissed the prospect of Ukraine joining the EU within a decade as unrealistic.
At Monday's press conference, Magyar also called on Kyiv to reopen the Russian Druzhba pipeline, warning that Hungary would not accept "any kind of blackmail" over its energy supplies. He had previously signaled that Budapest would continue purchasing Russian energy, prioritize the cheapest available oil, and said he would "pick up" if Russian President Vladimir Putin placed a call.
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