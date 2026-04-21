India Well-Positioned To Emerge As Strategic Supplier Of Food, Agri Products: Singapore Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, on Tuesday said that India is well-positioned to emerge as a strategic supplier of food and agricultural products, addressing food security concerns and evolving demands of Singapore's cosmopolitan and premium consumer market.

The High Commissioner made the comment at the Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) show in Singapore Expo during the inaugural edition of Indusfood Asia hosted by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), and Department of Commerce.

The launch of the inaugural edition of Indus Food Asia 2026 marks a significant new beginning in India's quest to explore new international markets for its food products and to contribute meaningfully to global food security through innovative and sustainable food and beverage solutions, the statement from Trade Promotion Council of India said

“With this first edition, Indusfood has leapt into the global stage. The reason for hosting these companies here is that Singapore is one of Asia's most strategic food import hubs and a gateway into the wider ASEAN and Asia-Pacific region," said Mohit Singla, Chairman TPCI.

Despite a population of just around 6 million, Singapore imports $ 16.2 billion worth of food & beverages, almost 90 per cent of its needs. Many global food distributors, retail procurement teams, HoReCa buyers, and ASEAN sourcing offices operate regional headquarters out of Singapore, using it as a distribution and decision-making hub for Southeast Asia which makes success in Singapore open pathways into neighbouring ASEAN markets, he noted.

The event witnessed the participation of over 100 Indian companies showcasing a diverse range of products, including rice, processed foods, tea, coffee, spices, value-added products, Wines & Spirits, GI-tagged products such as makhana and Kala Namak rice, as well as Indian ethnic foods, sauces, and savouries.

Major commodity boards and export promotion bodies such as APEDA, MPEDA, Spices Board, Coffee Board, Tea Board, and the National Turmeric Board, along with their member companies and officials participated in the event.

Asia's biggest food and hospitality show‐‐ Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) show at Singapore Expo runs from April 21, 2026 to April 24. It hosts 2,750 exhibitors from over 60 countries attracting more than 80,000 trade visitors and buyers from all over the world.

The food and beverages (F&B) market in Asia is projected to surpass $3.3 trillion by 2034, and the hospitality sector is expected to reach $181.2 billion by 2029.