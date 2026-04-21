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Saudi Arabia Business Tycoon Abudawood to join Merit Incentives Group as a Chairman of the Board
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Merit Incentives Group ("Merit"), the global engagement and loyalty technology company powering reward and incentive programs across more than 100 countries, today announced the appointment of the Saudi Arabian business tycoon Mohammed H. Abudawood as Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Abudawood is a distinguished business leader with a career spanning more than three decades across trading, manufacturing, distribution, and international joint ventures. As Founder of Abudawood Trading Company (retail), the Ecolab Institutional Distribution Business, and Abudawood Industrial Company in the Royal Commission of Yanbu, he has built and scaled large-scale retail and institutional distribution platforms, forged strategic global partnerships, and launched proprietary brands across the FMCG and industrial sectors.
Mr. Abudawood also served as General Manager of two Clorox USA–Saudi joint ventures for more than 20 years, where he led regional expansion, marketing, sales, and logistics strategies, contributing to long-term operational excellence and brand growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
His governance credentials are equally distinguished. He has served as Chairman and Board Member of multiple leading public and private institutions, and as a member of the Jeddah City Council. Internationally, he has served on the board of the Harvard University Institute for Social & Economic Policy in the Middle East and the Harvard University Journal. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Program for Management Development (PMD), Class of 1991.
Julie Barbier-Leblan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Merit, commented:
“Mohammed Abudawood’s joining our group marks a significant milestone in Merit’s journey. As we continue to scale our global engagement infrastructure from Saudi Arabia, his strong background, international partnerships, and board leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our foundation and driving our long-term strategy.”
As Chairman of the Board, Mr. Abudawood will lead the advancement of the company’s governance frameworks, foster strategic partnerships, and guide M&A activity - supporting the development of a more scalable platform for sustained global expansion.
Mr. Abudawood is a distinguished business leader with a career spanning more than three decades across trading, manufacturing, distribution, and international joint ventures. As Founder of Abudawood Trading Company (retail), the Ecolab Institutional Distribution Business, and Abudawood Industrial Company in the Royal Commission of Yanbu, he has built and scaled large-scale retail and institutional distribution platforms, forged strategic global partnerships, and launched proprietary brands across the FMCG and industrial sectors.
Mr. Abudawood also served as General Manager of two Clorox USA–Saudi joint ventures for more than 20 years, where he led regional expansion, marketing, sales, and logistics strategies, contributing to long-term operational excellence and brand growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
His governance credentials are equally distinguished. He has served as Chairman and Board Member of multiple leading public and private institutions, and as a member of the Jeddah City Council. Internationally, he has served on the board of the Harvard University Institute for Social & Economic Policy in the Middle East and the Harvard University Journal. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Program for Management Development (PMD), Class of 1991.
Julie Barbier-Leblan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Merit, commented:
“Mohammed Abudawood’s joining our group marks a significant milestone in Merit’s journey. As we continue to scale our global engagement infrastructure from Saudi Arabia, his strong background, international partnerships, and board leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our foundation and driving our long-term strategy.”
As Chairman of the Board, Mr. Abudawood will lead the advancement of the company’s governance frameworks, foster strategic partnerships, and guide M&A activity - supporting the development of a more scalable platform for sustained global expansion.
NEWSBEAT WIRE
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