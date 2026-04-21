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6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia’s Nusa Tenggara Region
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday afternoon, shaking parts of the East Nusa Tenggara province, according to authorities.
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported that the quake originated offshore, about 67 kilometers northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, as stated by reports citing state news agency Antara.
Officials confirmed that the event did not trigger a tsunami warning or risk alert.
The tremors were felt across several areas in the province. The strongest shaking was recorded in Atambua, reaching intensity levels III–IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale. Moderate shaking was also reported in Maumere, while lighter tremors were experienced in Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende, and surrounding regions.
So far, there have been no immediate reports of major damage or casualties following the earthquake.
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported that the quake originated offshore, about 67 kilometers northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, as stated by reports citing state news agency Antara.
Officials confirmed that the event did not trigger a tsunami warning or risk alert.
The tremors were felt across several areas in the province. The strongest shaking was recorded in Atambua, reaching intensity levels III–IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale. Moderate shaking was also reported in Maumere, while lighter tremors were experienced in Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende, and surrounding regions.
So far, there have been no immediate reports of major damage or casualties following the earthquake.
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